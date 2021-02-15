Mass. reports 25,056 new COVID-19 vaccinations, 32 deaths, 1,480 cases Monday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 75.2 percent of the 1,150,500 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 35,589 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 25,056 to 1,143,430, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 846,886 first shots and 296,544 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,480 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 530,735. The department also reported 32 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,208.

The DPH said 45,833 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,107 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 62,852 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 15 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,563 people, bringing that total to 520,326.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.19 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.5 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s vaccine statistics reports, click here.

