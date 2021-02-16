Recipe: Slow-Roasted Maple Pork on Buns

Serves 6

Succulent pork shoulder makes an ideal sandwich filling tucked into a soft bun with sliced pickles. The shoulder (Boston butt is another similar cut, also from the shoulder) needs a long, slow stay in the oven. Brown it in a heavy, flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, then start building the sweet, caramelized maple sauce. Start with onions, garlic, and a jalapeno pepper, add some bourbon, being careful not to set the liquor aflame, and stir in chicken stock or water. Transfer the pot to the oven and let the pork braise slowly, allowing up to three hours. When the meat is spoon tender, finish the sauce with a hearty pour of maple syrup and gochujang (Korean red chile paste). While the sauce simmers and thickens, the pork can rest. Cut it into thick slices and layer them on soft buns with the sauce and pickles to balance the sweet glaze and rich meat.

2 tablespoons canola oil 1 boneless pork shoulder or Boston butt (about 3 pounds) Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 onion, chopped 1 small jalapeno or other chile pepper, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ cup bourbon 1 cup chicken stock or water ½ cup maple syrup 1 tablespoon gochujang or other chile paste 6 potato rolls or brioche buns or other soft rolls 1 cup sliced dill pickles

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Sprinkle the pork all over with salt and black pepper. Place the pork in the casserole and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on a side, or until it is browned all over.

3. Transfer the pork to a bowl. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion, jalapeno, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes.

4. Turn the heat to low. Add the bourbon to the pot and cover. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock or water. Return the pork to the pan with any juices in the bowl. Turn up the heat and bring the liquid to a boil.

5. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Cook the pork for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until it is very tender and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 180 degrees.

6. Remove the pot from the oven. Transfer the pork to a bowl. Over medium heat, add the maple syrup and gochujang to the cooking juices in the pan. Cook, stirring often, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the liquid reduces to a shiny, thick glaze.

7. Return the pork and any juices in the bowl to the glaze and turn it to coat it completely. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let it rest for 5 minutes. Remove any strings on the meat.

8. Slice the pork thickly and tuck several slices into each roll. Top with extra sauce and a layer of dill pickles.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick