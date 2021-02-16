Boston barber injured in ‘very freak accident’ at shop; falls and accidentally stabs himself with pair of shears

Silva, 29, who works as a barber at Boston Barber Co.’s Beacon Hill shop, was tending to a customer in the chair when he tripped and accidentally stabbed himself with a pair of shears.

Steve Silva was cutting a customer’s hair Friday when the unthinkable happened. He lost his footing and fell.

Steve Silva cutting a client's hair. A GoFundMe fundraising page has been launched for Silva, who was seriously injured when he stabbed himself with a pair of shears on Feb. 12.

Shop owner Robert Dello Russo said the freak accident almost cost Silva his life.

“He was in a middle of a haircut,” Dello Russo said in a telephone interview. “He had a comb and spray bottle in one hand and shears in the other. He turned and fell forward, and when he did, he fell with all his weight on his shears. As he popped back up on his knees, he said ‘oh my God, I stabbed myself.’”

Dello Russo said Silva pulled the shears out of his chest and was bleeding heavily.

“The shop filled up with a pool of blood,” said Dello Russo. “The client that he had in the chair, Max Cohen, he jumped right in there to help. Another one of my barbers, Sarah Santiago, I’d say she saved his life. I’m extremely proud of her. She didn’t waste any time.”

Dello Russo said Santiago grabbed another pair of shears and cut his shirt open and used clean towels to put pressure on the wound while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“Thank God we’re close to Mass General,” Dello Russo said. “An inch to the left or right would have pierced his heart, and he would have died on the spot.”

Dello Russo said he was at his other barber shop in the North End when it happened. He showed video of the incident to police.

“It’s such a freak story; it’s almost not even believable,” said Dello Russo. “It was a crazy accident.”

Dello Russo said doctors had to perform open heart surgery on Silva.

“He was in intensive care for the last couple of days,” he said. “They had to crack his chest open.”

Dello Russo said Silva lives in Wilmington and has worked at Boston Barber Co. for four years and has been a devoted employee.

“He’s just a sweetheart of a kid,” he said. “He works six days a week. He never takes a day off.”

Dello Russo said business at the barber shop has been slow due to the coronavirus pandemic and Silva had just come back from being laid off.

“He was laid off three different times. This was his first week back for the third time, and now this happens,” he said.

Dello Russo said the timing of the accident couldn’t have been worse, because Silva had also planned a special hotel getaway with his girlfriend to celebrate Valentine’s Day and his girlfriend’s birthday. But those plans had to be scrapped due to his injury.

“He made a joke about it, and said, ‘What a waste of money,’ ” Dello Russo said. “He’s going to be out of work for a while now. But he’s taken it in stride. He’s been a great sport about it.”

A fundraising campaign for Silva was launched on GoFundMe.com (gofundme.com/f/stephen-silva) to help afford his medical bills and time away from work.

“Our amazing friend Steve was in a very freak accident on February 12, 2021. We weren’t sure how serious it was until we hear they had to crack his chest plate and perform open heart surgery on our guy ... he has a very long, excruciating road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page states. “He is our brother, our friend, favorite barber and loyal employee. He works hard and he is always there for those he loves. We are asking for some help for not only the medical bills but the potential months he will be out of work. From the bottom of our heart, we appreciate anything you can do.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, $9,316 had been raised.

Dello Russo said Silva is expected to be in the hospital for at least two more weeks.

“He’s hanging in there,” he said. “He’s overwhelmed by all the people coming out to support him.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.