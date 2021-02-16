Passenger allegedly assaulted flight attendant on Boston-bound flight

A passenger aboard a Boston-bound flight on Sunday was met by state police at Logan Airport after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant while the plane was in the air, authorities said.
David Procopio, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman, confirmed that the police received information about the alleged assault. He said the case is being handled by the FBI because it occurred while the plane was airborne. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The FAA said it will investigate the incident, which occurred on Delta flight 2349 from Atlanta. Delta said only that there was a “disruptive customer on board” and deferred questions to law enforcement. The flight left Atlanta shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and landed at Logan shortly after 4 p.m.
Advertisement