Get ready for ‘NKOTB’ star Jonathan Knight’s HGTV show, set in New England

Knight’s home improvement savvy may come as a surprise to fans of his musical endeavors. In the ’80s and ‘90s, he was best known for jamming with bandmates Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, his brother Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood as part of their popular boy band. “NKOTB” sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

When it comes to New England farmhouses that need some fixing up, Grammy-nominated singer Jonathan Knight is on the job. The “New Kids on the Block” phenom will host a new HGTV series titled “Farmhouse Fixer,” starting in March. Tune in to see the Dorchester native restoring centuries-old homes in Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island that “deserve a second chance,” according to a press release.

But home restoration has been Knight’s focus since the group first disbanded in 1994. (They publicly reunited in 2008.) He has renovated more than 200 homes to date.

“I love a good old farmhouse,” Knight said in a statement. “To me, being on a farm is a way of life. It’s the real deal. Old farmhouses are disappearing off the landscape, but these are American treasures that should be saved.”

The host aims to preserve farmhouses’ original charm — signature moldings, wood flooring, and more — while modernizing the abodes to fit modern needs and tastes. In various “Farmhouse Fixer” episodes, Knight will update interiors, build chef’s kitchens, install raised garden beds, add chicken coops, and even craft a goat enclosure.

“Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years,” he said. “It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”

The six-episode series premieres on HGTV on March 3 at 9 p.m. More information is available at HGTV.com.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.