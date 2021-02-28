Sunday’s Red Sox training camp report

BREAKDOWN: Bobby Dalbec, Michael Chavis and Jeter Downs hit home runs, but the Sox could not overcome two costly errors and six walks in the Grapefruit League opener. Downs, one of the players acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, was 2 for 2 with three RBIs on an 85-degree day.

NEXT: The Sox host the Braves on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Garrett Richards is scheduled to face righthander Huascar Ynoa. The game will be on NESN and WEEI-AM.

PETER ABRAHAM

