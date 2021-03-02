Incoming Governor McKee outlines early plans, appoints senior staffers

PROVIDENCE — While on a call with his transition team Tuesday evening, incoming Governor Daniel J. McKee said he was about to be chauffeured by Rhode Island State Police to the State House in anticipation of being sworn in as the state’s next governor.

“It’s very possible I get sworn in in the next hour,” said McKee on the call, to which a Globe reporter was able to gain access. “It’s very possible I’ll get sworn in the next morning.”

He said earlier in the call, “It may happen tonight and it may not happen tonight.”