Shipwrecks, Route 9, and a virtual bingo night

Salem State University received a $6 million donation from alumna Kim Gassett-Schiller and her husband, Phillip Schiller, to help seniors overcome financial hurdles to graduation. Of the gift, $5 million will go to the new Viking Completion Grant Endowment, which will support between 50 and 75 students each year. The remaining money will fuel additional student resources throughout the school. “Kim and Philip have positively shaped the lives of thousands of students,” Salem State President John Keenan said. “Their new gift will continue this impact for generations of learners to come.”

Peabody Essex Museum’s upcoming exhibit “Shipwrecks” by artist Alexis Rockman will open to the public on March 6. The exhibit consists of 10 oil paintings that tackle ecological issues such as climate change, species extinction, and the impact that worldwide trade has had on the planet. The exhibit in Salem will run until May 31. For more information, visit pem.org/climate-environment .

The Natick Historical Society is hosting a virtual talk with local historian Terri Evans about the history of Route 9 on March 9 at 7 p.m. The highway’s 200-year history has influenced Natick in a variety of ways, from the location of the town’s first post offices to the retail surge after World War II. The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required at natickhistoricalsociety.org to access the Zoom link.

Minuteman Technical Institute in Lexington received a $110,000 state grant to provide free training programs to unemployed or underemployed adults in carpentry and computer numeric control machine operation. The programs will run on weekday evenings until June 17. Minuteman has worked closely with business partners, career centers, and unions to develop the program. For more information, visit minutemanti.org.

The Milton Public Library is hosting a virtual art exhibit featuring the paintings of artist Elizabeth Lazeren, a Cape Cod resident whose work focuses on images of the sea. The artist, who trained at Wesleyan University and Hartford Art School, draws on memory, experience, and imagination. Those interested can view the exhibit online until April 30 at miltonlibrary.libguides.com/art.

The Jefferson Elementary School in Rockland hosted its first virtual bingo night last month. Jefferson Elementary usually hosts multiple in-person events throughout the school year, but has been hampered this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The night was divided into two virtual sessions of 18 or more family groups that played six rounds of bingo each. “Having the opportunity to adapt to new challenges during this difficult time has given our school the chance to come up with creative ways to keep students involved,” said Principal Michelle Scheufele, “and we look forward to a time when we can resume holding these types of events in person.”

