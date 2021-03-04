Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas under evaluation in Boston for non-baseball medical issue

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas is in Boston for an evaluation of an undisclosed, non-baseball medical issue, manager Alex Cora said on Thursday.

“Casas right now, he’s actually in Boston. They found something medically that we have to take care of,” Cora said. “It’s not baseball related. It’s actually personal. I’ll leave it at that. We’re hoping that everything is fine. He’s in Boston right now going through all that stuff.”

According to a major league source, the decision to send Casas to Boston represented an effort on the part of the Red Sox to be “thorough,” and there’s a good chance that he’ll be back in Fort Myers and taking part in baseball activities again in the coming days.