Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas under evaluation in Boston for non-baseball medical issue

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas is in Boston for an evaluation of an undisclosed, non-baseball medical issue, manager Alex Cora said on Thursday.
“Casas right now, he’s actually in Boston. They found something medically that we have to take care of,” Cora said. “It’s not baseball related. It’s actually personal. I’ll leave it at that. We’re hoping that everything is fine. He’s in Boston right now going through all that stuff.”
According to a major league source, the decision to send Casas to Boston represented an effort on the part of the Red Sox to be “thorough,” and there’s a good chance that he’ll be back in Fort Myers and taking part in baseball activities again in the coming days.
Casas, a 21-year-old first baseman, was in big league spring training camp as a non-roster invitee for the first time. The 2018 first-round pick out of American Heritage High School in south Florida had a strong debut in Single-A Greenville (with a few games in High-A Salem) in 2019, hitting .256/.350/.480 with 20 homers – joining Xander Bogaerts as the only Red Sox teenagers in the last 50 years to hit at least 20 homers in a season.
With the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season, Casas spent part of 2020 at the team’s Alternate Training Site in Pawtucket. Based on the fact that he’s played just three regular season games above Single-A, Casas is projected to open the season in Double-A Portland.
