House set to take up $1.9 trillion stimulus, putting Biden on track to sign this week

Dubbed the American Rescue Plan, the package authorizes $1,400 checks to millions of low- and middle-income Americans, bolsters families by providing new child tax benefits, boosts unemployment payments for workers still out of a job, and authorizes a wide array of additional programs in an attempt to shepherd a swift, equal recovery to one of the worst economic crises in a generation.

Democrats in the chamber are expected to approve the bill — which includes a dramatic expansion of pandemic aid and federal safety net programs — despite changes to critical elements of the stimulus adopted by the Senate during the weekend.

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers are set to vote as soon as Tuesday on a roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, putting President Biden on track to sign his first major legislative accomplishment into law by the end of the week.

The timeline puts Congress on track to adopt the stimulus package before millions of Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits on March 14. And it also opens the door for the US government to start sending one-time checks to a large number of families “by the end of the month,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Biden, for his part, aims to give his first national televised address Thursday night that is expected to touch on the emergency coronavirus aid, Psaki said at her daily briefing.

The news in Washington sent the Dow Jones industrial average soaring nearly 600 points by about noon Monday.

Not a single Republican voted for the $1.9 trillion stimulus — either the earlier version that cleared the House in February, nor the one passed by the Senate on Saturday. To woo centrist Democratic lawmakers, the party’s Senate leaders proffered some late changes that removed from the House-passed version an increase to the federal minimum wage, while lessening the amount of enhanced weekly benefits for workers still collecting unemployment.

The alterations initially appeared to frustrate more left-leaning lawmakers in the Democratic caucus, creating the potential for friction in the House, where Democrats only have five votes to spare. But progressive leaders appeared to bless the measure anyway, with Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington who is the chief of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, saying in a statement Saturday it is “exactly what economists say is needed to jump-start our economy and the labor market.”

"Importantly, despite the fact that we believe any weakening of the House provisions were bad policy and bad politics, the reality is that the final amendments were relatively minor concessions," she said. "

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the need to avoid “permanent scarring” in the economy from the pandemic. Speaking with the IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva for International Women’s Day, she said the concern is particularly acute at a time when women are dropping out of the labor force in high numbers as schools close.

“I really hope by next year — I think there’s a prospect with an all-out effort on vaccination and reopening schools that we can really get the labor market back on track this year or next year to avoid what we had after the financial crisis, which was almost a decade before the economy ever got back to full employment,” Yellen said. “We don’t want to see that this time.”