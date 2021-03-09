Cowboys, Dak Prescott finally agree to long-term contract

ESPN further reported the first year is worth a record $75 million, including $66 million to sign, and that the total value of the deal can rise to $164 million.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, guaranteeing him a record $126 million according to ESPN . The first three years of the deal average $42 million per year.

Prescott played the 2020 season on a $31.4 million franchise tag, and was finished in Week 5 by a gruesome leg injury against the Giants. The 27-year-old suffered a compound fracture to and dislocation of his right ankle getting tackled on a run, and had surgery that night. He reportedly had a second surgery in December that wasn’t related to the initial injury, and was merely to strengthen the joint based on findings during the first.

Dallas went 4-7 without him to finish 6-10, the 15th time the Cowboys have missed the playoffs in the 25 seasons since their last Super Bowl victory. For all the uncertainty his injury caused, it also seemed clear owner Jerry Jones needed him. After two years of fruitless negotiations on a long-term extension, Dallas faced the prospect of tagging him again, at a cost of $37.7 million, and him heading to unrestricted free agency after the season.

The team said the agreement was reached Monday, a day before the franchise-tag deadline. ESPN reported the Cowboys will still place the tag on Prescott on Tuesday, but just as a procedural matter. The team said a press conference would be held Wednesday.

The Cowboys are 43-29 (including a 1-2 playoff record) with Prescott, taken in the fourth round out of Mississippi State in 2016. He replaced an injured Tony Romo that preseason, and promptly won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while leading the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Prescott holds the franchise record for 400-yard passing games with seven, trails only Romo with 15 300-yard passing games, and has rushed for 24 scores.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Prescott’s 17,634 passing yards are 11th among the 15 quarterbacks with at least 2,000 attempts, and his 97.3 passer rating is seventh. He ranks fifth in both game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime (15) and completion percentage (66.0) in that group, with only Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees throwing fewer than Prescott’s 40 interceptions.

Jones has signed three players to deals of at least $100 million: Romo, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and receiver Amari Cooper.

Seattle, Carlos Dunlap part ways over pay

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap after the sides could not agree on a contract extension that would soften the blow of a $14.1 million salary cap hit.

Dunlap, 32, was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati midway through last season and was the spark for a pass rush that was among the better units in the league over the second half of the season. He appeared in eight regular-season games for the Seahawks, totaling five sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

But his salary for 2021 was always going to be a point of contention, especially with Seattle tight against the salary cap. When the trade was made, Seattle agreed to let Dunlap test free agency if an extension could not be reached.

“Seattle trade helped me grow in many ways. Still would love to play in front of the 12s, experience Seattle when things are open, but this is what it is right now,” Dunlap posted on social media. “The Passion will continue.”

Before being traded last season, Dunlap spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.

Judge orders mediation over ‘race-norming’ in dementia tests

A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit that challenged “race-norming” in dementia tests for retired NFL players, a practice that some say makes it harder for Black athletes to qualify for awards that average more than $500,000. Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer in the overall $1 billion settlement to resolve the issue through mediation. That process would appear to exclude the Black players who sued, Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport. The demographic factors that doctors consider during testing for dementia often include race. If so, lawyers say, the testing assumes that Black athletes start with worse cognitive functioning than white people — which means it’s harder for them to show a deficit. Both Henry and Davenport were denied awards but would have qualified had they been white, according to their lawsuit, which wants race-norming banned going forward, and cases reviewed if it was used in the past. The settlement fund has so far paid more than $765 million to retired players for neurocognitive problems linked to NFL concussions, including about $335 million for dementia. Payments are expected to top $1 billion long before the 65-year settlement plan ends . . . Minnesota signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Weatherly spent the first four years of his career as a rotational player with the Vikings, but he signed as a free agent last offseason with Carolina. He went on injured reserve with a finger injury after starting the first nine games, and was released on Feb. 19.