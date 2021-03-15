FBI seeks public’s help in locating Nashua, N.H., mother of three who went missing in January; disappearance considered suspicious

In a statement, the FBI Boston field office identified the missing woman as April Jean Bailey, who has ties to Boston and Glens Falls, N.Y. She was last seen in the early evening hours of Jan. 15 carrying trash outsider her residence on Lynn Street in Nashua, the statement said.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old Nashua, N.H. mother of three children who went missing in January and whose disappearance is considered suspicious, authorities said Monday.

Bailey at the time was wearing slippers, black sweatpants, and a large black jacket with fur around the hood, officials said.

She’s described as a white female standing 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with long black hair and blue eyes, according to the statement. She also has the word “Damien” tattooed on her right ankle, as well as a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder, authorities said.

“We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in the statement. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”

Anyone with information on the case should call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.





