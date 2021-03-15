UMass men’s basketball star Tre Mitchell enters transfer portal

He tweeted Monday, “After extensive thought and conversations with family I’ve decided that at this juncture I’m going to weigh every option and have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

A 6-foot-9-inch sophomore, Mitchell averaged a team-best 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the 8-7 Minutemen this season.

Mitchell was ESPN’s No. 74-ranked player in the Class of 2019 out of Woodstock Academy in Connecticut and chose UMass over a number of Power Five schools including Illinois, Syracuse, Louisville, and Connecticut.

The Pittsburgh native averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds as a freshman, earning A10 Rookie of the Year honors. He also was on the A-10′s All-Academic team.

Mitchell had three 30-point games this season, including a 30-point, 6-rebound performance in the Minutemen’s 86-72 loss to Saint Louis in the A10 tournament quarterfinals.







