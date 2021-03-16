COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil confirmed in Massachusetts

State public health officials on Tuesday confirmed that a COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil has surfaced in Massachusetts.

In a statement, the Department of Public Health said the first case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant had been detected in a Barnstable County woman in her 30s.

“Currently, there is no information available on the woman’s illness or whether she has recently traveled,” the statement said. “She tested positive for COVID-19 in late February.”