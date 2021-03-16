COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil confirmed in Massachusetts

State public health officials on Tuesday confirmed that a COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil has surfaced in Massachusetts.
In a statement, the Department of Public Health said the first case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant had been detected in a Barnstable County woman in her 30s.
“Currently, there is no information available on the woman’s illness or whether she has recently traveled,” the statement said. “She tested positive for COVID-19 in late February.”
According to the statement, as of Tuesday Massachusetts had seen 213 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, originally found in the United Kingdom, and six cases of the B.1.351 variant, initially detected in South Africa.
Advertisement
The B.1.1.7 variant, the statement said, “is known to spread more easily and has caused a rapid surge of cases in the UK” and several other countries, including the US.
“The best defense against variants of concern is to prevent the spread of COVID,” the statement said. “This includes wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding groups, staying home when you are sick, getting tested if you have symptoms or are identified as a close contact of someone with COVID, and getting vaccinated when it is your turn.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.