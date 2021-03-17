‘Justified’ team has a new crime series in the works

“Justified,” the six-season FX series currently available on Hulu, is a great series. If you’re looking for a show, try it.
Adapted from an Elmore Leonard’s fiction and set in Harlan County, Ky., it follows the adventures of the laconic, whip-fast Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant at his wry best. Raylan is a ladies’ man and a contemporary cowboy, and he frequently goes up against the inscrutable and charismatic bad guy, Boyd Crowder, played by Walton Goggins. The dance between Raylan and Boyd is quintessentially American, and they’re surrounded by lots of quirky, Leonard-esque crooks and cops. The best season is the second, by the way, with Raylan facing down the criminal Bennett clan led by Margo Martindale’s unforgettable Mags. It’s a little bit like “Ozark,” with the local thugs and crooked officials, but it’s more consistently good.
Why am I randomly plugging “Justified”? I have good news for fans. The team behind the show, led by Graham Yost, is reuniting for another FX series based on Elmore Leonard — specifically the novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” The news, reported by Variety, includes Olyphant, who may appear in the series as Raylan — in a small role, or a big role, it’s still unclear. “Justified” writers and executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron will return to co-write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners, with Dinner also directing. “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit” follows a killer named Clement Mansell, known as the “Oklahoma Wildman,” and the justice-minded Detroit detective, Raymond Cruz, who’s trying to take him down.
