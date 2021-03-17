‘Justified’ team has a new crime series in the works

“Justified,” the six-season FX series currently available on Hulu, is a great series. If you’re looking for a show, try it.

Adapted from an Elmore Leonard’s fiction and set in Harlan County, Ky., it follows the adventures of the laconic, whip-fast Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant at his wry best. Raylan is a ladies’ man and a contemporary cowboy, and he frequently goes up against the inscrutable and charismatic bad guy, Boyd Crowder, played by Walton Goggins. The dance between Raylan and Boyd is quintessentially American, and they’re surrounded by lots of quirky, Leonard-esque crooks and cops. The best season is the second, by the way, with Raylan facing down the criminal Bennett clan led by Margo Martindale’s unforgettable Mags. It’s a little bit like “Ozark,” with the local thugs and crooked officials, but it’s more consistently good.