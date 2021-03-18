Bruins and Sabres cancel morning skates because of personnel entering COVID protocol

The Bruins and Sabres are supposed to play the first game of a two-game set here Thursday evening, with the faceoff at 7:08 p.m.. They are scheduled to conclude the mini-set with a Saturday 1:08 pm matinee.

The Bruins tweeted the news about the player. First word of the Sabres’ COVID issue was reported in a tweet by local AP reporter John Wawrow, and a Bruins spokesperson confirmed it.

BUFFALO – Both the Bruins and Sabres cancelled their customary morning-of-game workouts on Thursday at KeyBank Arena because an unidentified Bruins player and a member of the Sabres staff were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The games remain as scheduled, pending the results of rapid COVID testing both clubs will undergo Thursday morning. The results of the tests should be announced by mid- or late-afternoon.

A Bruins team spokesman, contacted at the club’s hotel headquarters, confirmed at approximately 9:40 a.m. that the Bruins would eschew their morning workout at the arena, which was scheduled to begin on the ice at 11:30 a.m. Typically, a team bus would bring players and coaches to the arena at about 10 a.m.

The bus trip was cancelled and Bruins coaches and players remained at their hotel.

The Sabres also cancelled their morning skate, which was to be their first since dismissing head coach John Krueger on Wednesday and replacing him with interim bench boss Don Granato.

A Bruins media spokesman said the customary post-practice media availability with coach Bruce Cassidy, and perhaps a player or two, was postponed. The media availability originally was scheduled for approximately 12:30 p.m.

If the game is postponed, it will be a first this season directly to impact the Bruins this season while on the road. They’ve had other games rescheduled, including games at TD Garden, because of COVID issues not involving Bruins coaches, players, or other staff members.

