NESN to add Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn, and Kevin Youkilis to Red Sox broadcast

Vaughn, who was with the Red Sox from 1991-98 and won the 1995 American League Most Valuable Player award, will be a studio analyst once a week. Youkilis, a member of the Red Sox from 2004-12, will also be a weekly studio analyst.

Former Red Sox hitting stars Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn and Kevin Youkilis will be part of the network’s coverage this season. Burks, who played for the Red Sox from 1987-93 and again in 2004, will be an occasional color analyst on the game broadcasts along with Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley. Burks will also be part of the pregame and postgame studio programs.

NESN is adding some pop to its lineup of Red Sox broadcasters.

Advertisement

Jonathan Papelbon, one of the most accomplished closers in franchise history, is also going to contribute weekly to the studio programs.

Play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and analysts Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley all return in their familiar prominent roles. NESN plans to use the three-man booth at least as much as it did last year during the 60-game season, when the trio received rave reviews for their candor and chemistry in a frustrating season. Remy is scheduled to work a little over 100 games in total, while Eckersley will be in the booth for approximately 75. Burks will be in the mix with them.

Jahmai Webster is the in-game reporter. Returning studio analysts include Jim Rice, Tim Wakefield, and Lenny DiNardo. Steve Lyons is not returning.

Tom Caron remains the host of studio programming, with Adam Pellerin also filling in. Mike Monaco will occasionally fill-in for O’Brien on play-by-play.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.