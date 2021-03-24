Boston, Worcester schools allowed to delay return to full-time classroom instruction

Worcester Public Schools, the state’s second largest school district behind Boston, also received a waiver, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote in a separate letter.

Boston Public Schools received state approval Wednesday to delay full-time return to classrooms by several weeks, according to a letter from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Boston schools will return to full-time in-person instruction for all K-8 students by April 26, and K-8 students in Worcester will return by May 3, according to the letters.

“There is no task more critical for the City of Boston than bringing back Boston’s children to full-time, in-person school after a largely remote school year,” Reilly said in his letter to Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “We know that families are anxious to have their children back in school full-time. There can be no further delays past the waiver date of April 26, 2021 for elementary school students, and we strongly urge district leadership to bring students back earlier if at all possible.”

Cassellius said in a letter to families that the delay would allow the district to ready its facilities and would make the return to full-time classroom learning safer.

“This updated timeline ensures that we have adequate time to prepare facility and transportation modifications and allows us time to communicate information to families in a timely manner,” she wrote. “In addition, every day more and more BPS staff members are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, which will help to make our school communities feel more safe and comfortable for students, staff and families.”

Reilly was given authority earlier this month to require districts to return to classrooms five days a week for pre-kindergarten to fifth grade on April 5, but he has approved requests from at least 60 districts seeking to delay reopening their lower grades full time.

State officials said Tuesday that Reilly had approved requests for 58 communities, including Brockton, Chelsea, Springfield, and Somerville. Reilly also denied requests from a half-dozen districts, which the state did not identify, and several other waiver requests are still under consideration.

Teachers unions have backed the delays, saying they will give educators more time to get vaccinated and that the return to full-time classroom learning must be properly planned and executed.

James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.