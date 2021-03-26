57-year-old New Hampshire woman gives birth to baby boy

Higgins said she started thinking about having another baby after suffering the loss of one of her daughters.

On Saturday the 57-year-old Concord, N.H. resident and her 65-year-old husband, Kenny Banzhoff, became the proud parents of a healthy newborn baby boy named Jack.

Barbara Higgins knew that having a baby at her age doesn’t happen often, but it felt like the right time to her. And she was right.

“In 2016 my daughter Molly died from an undiagnosed brain tumor,” she said.

Losing her “was a traumatic, life-altering, horrifying experience,” she said. “It hobbles you completely.”

As her family mourned the loss of Molly, Higgins began to have dreams about having another baby.

Advertisement

“It was a pretty persistent dream,” she said. “I’d wake up with an overriding feeling that I need to have another child. I was 53 at the time.”

57-year-old woman gives birth to baby boy Share Email to a Friend Embed Barbara Higgins, gave birth to her son Jack, on March 20 at the age of 57. ( Shelby Lum/Globe Staff )

Higgins and Banzhoff found a fertility center in Massachusetts — Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility LLC in Stoneham — that would provide treatment to women in their 50s.

“What a wonderful place. They’re phenomenal,” she said.

And it was during the process of trying to get pregnant that she discovered that she had brain tumors. She went to New York to have them removed.

“I look at Jack as my life saver,” she said.

If she hadn’t been trying to have another child, “I never would have found those tumors.”

Higgins graduated from Boston University in 1986 and has worked as an educator for her whole professional career. She teaches health and physical education to elementary grade students at an online charter school and also serves on Concord’s School Board.

“I’m a lucky person,” she said. “I’ve been athletic my whole life. I have a very youthful body. I’m very healthy and physically fit.”

Higgins said she eats well and exercises regularly. She said she also tries to “focus on the little positive things” that come her way.

Advertisement

Higgins belongs to a CrossFit gym and works out five to six days a week, and found weight lifting to be the perfect exercise for when you’re pregnant.

“I worked out right up until they said, ‘you have to have this baby now,’” she said.

Dr. Vito R.S. Cardone, the founder of the fertility center where Higgins was a patient, said he was happy that Higgins was able to make her dream a reality and have another baby.

“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “I think having a child when you want a child is the greatest thing.”

Cardone also noted that Higgins had to undergo extensive health testing and screening before embarking on this journey. He said his personal cutoff age for fertility treatment is 56, and any patient over 45 must meet strict medical and psychological criteria before moving forward.

When Higgins gave birth at Concord Hospital on Saturday, Jack was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. He was due April 13 but arrived a few weeks early, so they stayed at the hospital for an extra day. They got to come home Tuesday, she said.

“We stayed three days instead of two,” she said. “He’s doing great, and he’s gaining weight. He’s adorable.”

She said her 19-year-old daughter Gracie “picks Jack up like a professional,” she said. “She’s enamored and in love with her little brother.”

Advertisement













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.