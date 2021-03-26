Help pick the design for the Crook Point bridge in Rhode Island

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think we should get a free scoop of ice cream (preferably in a plastic baseball cap) with our COVID-19 vaccines. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 135,290 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 441 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 22.5 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,607. There were 110 people in the hospital, and 187,694 residents were fully vaccinated.

Think of this like the lieutenant governor’s search, only fun.

Most Providence residents feel some kind of way about the Crook Point Bascule Bridge, which has been stuck in the same open position over the Seekonk River for 45 years.

Now city officials are finally seeking to redevelop the bridge, and they have narrowed the field of potential designs down to five finalists. You can submit your comments on each on the city’s website.

Here’s a breakdown of each finalist.

Designer: James Carpenter Design Associates

Link to full proposal

A possible redesign of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge by James Carpenter Design Associates. James Carpenter Design Associates

Designer: Horsley Witten Group/Jonathan Harris

Link to full proposal

A possible redesign of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge by Horsley Witten Group. Horsley Witten Group

Designer: Ultramoderne

Link to full proposal

A possible redesign of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge by Ultramoderne Ultramoderne

Designer: Port

Link to full proposal

A possible redesign of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge by Port. Port

Designer: Joshua Teas

Link to full proposal

A possible redesign of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge by Joshua Teas. Joshua Teas

The group that will pick the winner includes city planning director Bonnie Nickerson, Stephanie Fortunato, Wendy Nilsson, Adrienne Gagnon, Scott Moran, Brent Runyon, Jim DeRentis, Chris Martin, Curt Columbus, Markus Berger, and Councilman John Goncalves.

⚓ As states reopen and the vaccine rollout accelerates, Brian Amaral has a moving story about a family who lost two loved ones to COVID-19 this month -- a reminder that the virus is still here. Read more.

⚓ University of Rhode Island students and staff members say news of a URI women’s studies professor espousing “anti-transgender perspectives” is just a glimpse of what they say are deeply rooted issues at the university and “a whole lot of hurt.” Read more.

⚓ A consulting firm was paid more than $344,000 to produce a seven-page report on Rhode Island College’s finances. Read more.

⚓ A Cranston man who bragged about helping to destroy a Providence police cruiser during a violent demonstration last June pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge that will send him to federal prison. Read more.

⚓ A group of Black and Latino leaders stood on the State House steps Thursday, calling for the state to hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination weekend for people of color in Rhode Island. Read more.⚓ Rhode Island plans to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 50 and over on April 5. Read more.

⚓ The state Commission for Health Advocacy and Equity meets at 9 a.m.

⚓ The House Committee on Small Business will discuss the state’s efforts to support small businesses at 3 p.m.

⚓ Listen: I was a guest on North Kingstown High student Ryan Lukowicz’s podcast talking about the Globe’s Rhode Island bureau and the transition to Governor Dan McKee.

