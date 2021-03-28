Ellie Biscoe’s best antique finds

1960s-era Medicine Show Poster — She found this at Home Again in Falmouth for $40, and was drawn to it as a fun vintage piece for her art wall.

South Boston-based TikToker Ellie Biscoe ( @biscbro ) shares her hunt for antiques and treasures from New England’s markets, stores, and estate sales with her more than 12,000 followers. Here are her top five favorite finds:

Antique Wooden Dough Bowl — She picked this up at Felton Antiques in Waltham for a steal of $11, and has a bit of obsession with used wooden bowls because they bring a different texture to a home and are great for either a decoration or for serving salad to guests.

Original Faneuil Hall Painting, artist unknown — She discovered it at Boston Arts and Antiques Company in Beacon Hill. She haggled down the price from $95 to $50, and is happy to add the vibrant painting of a local monument to her art wall.

1950s-era Gunlocke chairs (pictured at top) — After searching at every antique store for these in her price range, she discovered a pair of chairs for $150 on Facebook Marketplace in Falmouth..

Vintage Gold Mirror — Instead of buying this 4-x-3-foot mirror from Anthropologie or Pottery Barn for hundreds of dollars, Biscoe snagged it for $75 from Facebook Marketplace.