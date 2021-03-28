Report: Celtics target Andre Drummond looks headed to Lakers

Andre Drummond is expected to join the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, according to an ESPN report, scuttling Celtics plans to add the big man.

Drummond was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, sparking a frenzy for the 27-year-old, who made two All-Star teams during eight seasons with the Detroit Pistons. That battle looks like it will be won by Los Angeles, with ESPN reporting “star players and front office [members] have been recruiting Drummond hard, selling him on the opportunity to step into the defending champion’s starting lineup.”