Report: Celtics target Andre Drummond looks headed to Lakers

Andre Drummond is expected to join the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, according to an ESPN report, scuttling Celtics plans to add the big man.
Drummond was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, sparking a frenzy for the 27-year-old, who made two All-Star teams during eight seasons with the Detroit Pistons. That battle looks like it will be won by Los Angeles, with ESPN reporting “star players and front office [members] have been recruiting Drummond hard, selling him on the opportunity to step into the defending champion’s starting lineup.”
The crosstown Clippers, Knicks, Celtics, and Hornets are among the teams who were rumored to be interested in Drummond, who averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games before being shut down in mid-February as the Cavaliers looked for trades. Drummond was in the midst of making $27.9 million this season, the final year of his contract, prior to coming to terms on the buyout.
Drummond clears waivers at 5 p.m. Sunday, but ESPN reported he could finalize where he’s headed before that time.