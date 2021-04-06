2021 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospects to know

So, will the Patriots draft a quarterback in the first round? Could they maneuver their 10 picks to move up and grab one of the higher-rated players? Or will they stay put at No. 15 and play the odds in this quarterback-rich draft?

Quarterback is an area of obvious need for New England, despite re-signing Cam Newton on a one-year deal. Newton and Jarrett Stidham are the only signal-callers on the roster.

The Patriots hold the No. 15 pick in April’s NFL Draft, and all eyes are on them to make a splash.

Here’s a look at the quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Check back soon; we’ll continue to update this list.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

The Patriots have no shot at drafting Lawrence, who, barring any major changes, will go No. 1 to the Jaguars this month.

But checking out a top QB contextualizes other prospects, and who knows — the info could be useful if he is ever available in the future.

Read more: Patriots have no shot at Trevor Lawrence — so why did they scout him?

Jeff George Jr., Pittsburgh

Jeff George Jr. wasn’t always big on fatherly advice — even when it was coming from a guy who was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and played a dozen years in the league.

But now, as the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound signal-caller prepares for the NFL draft, he’s coming around.

Read more: As he prepares for NFL draft, quarterback Jeff George Jr. has a pretty good guide: his father

Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

Does the name Feleipe Franks sound familiar? It should.

Franks was drafted by the Red Sox in 2019, when he was still a quarterback at Florida.

After suffering a season-ending ankle injury early in his junior year — and losing the starting role to fellow draft prospect Kyle Trask — he decided to transfer to Arkansas as a redshirt senior.

Now, he’s prepping for a different draft. And he believes his experience with the Red Sox (and in baseball in general) will help.

Read more: A former Red Sox draftee, Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks is hoping to get picked in April — as a quarterback

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Count North Dakota State quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg among the folks who think Trey Lance is a viable option as the Patriots’ quarterback of the future.

“I think he’s a franchise quarterback,” Hedberg said. “I think Trey can carry a franchise with his personality and his leadership. I think he has that ‘it’ factor. I think that’s important. When the guy enters the room, you know who it is.”

To draft Lance, though, the Patriots might need to move up the board.

Read more: What to make of Trey Lance? Former coaches tout football IQ, physicality

Zach Wilson, BYU

Wilson has the size (6 feet 3 inches, 210 pounds) and above-average arm strength to thrive as a traditional pocket passer in the NFL, but also possesses the athleticism to operate outside the pocket and extend plays with his legs.

With more and more NFL clubs employing more and more run-pass options in their offense, Wilson, who is bypassing his final two college seasons, will appeal to many offensive coordinators.

Could he also appeal to Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels?

Read more: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s skill set and explosiveness make him a tantalizing prospect

Mac Jones, Alabama

Comparisons are always a risky business, so take it with a grain of salt when Mel Kiper Jr. likened Alabama quarterback to none other than Tom Brady.

“I hate to say it, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him,” Kiper said in February. “I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness and he’s so smart.”

Plenty of mock drafts have Jones going to the Patriots at No. 15.

Read more: Alabama QB Mac Jones is actually drawing comparisons to, yes, Tom Brady

Justin Fields, Ohio State

The Patriots probably would have to trade up if they want a shot at Fields, who is one of five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently said he’s heard New England is “really high” on Fields.

Read more: The sky may be the limit for dual-threat Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Don’t overlook Kellen Mond. He’s entering the draft after a run in College Station, where, as a four-year starter, he improved every season, culminating in a 9-1 campaign in 2020 that left Texas A&M just outside the playoffs.

But his nifty athleticism and exceptional arm talent make him one of the top dual-threat QBs in the draft.

Mond figures to be a second-day selection, which could set up well for the Patriots, who don’t figure to be players for the top five quarterbacks.

Read more: In a quarterback-rich NFL Draft, don’t overlook Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.