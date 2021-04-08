Adams couple charged in death of infant foster child

The defendants, Matthew Tucker, 37, and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, 37, entered not guilty pleas in Berkshire Superior Court and were both released on personal recognizance with conditions that they “follow requirements set by the Department of Children and Families,” the state’s child welfare agency that oversees foster care in Massachusetts, Harrington’s office said.

An Adams couple was arraigned Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment stemming from the death of their infant foster child last year, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office.

The case centers around the death of 10-month-old Kristoff Zenopolous, the couple’s foster son who was found deceased in his crib on the morning of Feb. 18, 2020, Harrington’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Adams Ambulance Services pronounced Kristoff dead at the scene, the statement said, and investigators later determined he’d been visibly sick for two weeks before his death. The medical examiner ruled the child died from “strep A, pneumonia, and the resulting build-up of pus in his lungs,” the statement said.

Prosecutors said antibiotics routinely treat such illnesses, and that the couple’s alleged failure to obtain medical care for Kristoff caused him to develop an infection and the buildup of fluid, as well as a collapsed lung.

“I send my deepest condolences to Kristoff’s family who is devastated by this loss,” Harrington said in the statement. “His death was preventable and I thank the grand jury for their careful deliberation and returning these indictments so that my office may obtain justice for Kristoff.”

Harrington also thanked investigators for their work on what she said was a “heartbreaking” case.

“We should never see another child in Massachusetts die because a caregiver failed to provide basic medical care,” Harrington said.

The couple’s due back in court Oct. 5 for a pre-trial hearing, according to Harrington’s office.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.