Man accused of head-butting staff at Ocean Prime Restaurant

Staff at the restaurant, located at 100 Pier 4 Blvd., confronted Wages after he allegedly head-butted an employee and called him a racial slur multiple times, police said.

Boston police were called about a fight at the Ocean Prime Restaurant in South Boston at 6:20 p.m., where witnesses reported seeing Jason Wages, 29, of Fall River, and three friends dining when Wages allegedly began harassing female wait staff and customers, according to Boston police.

A 29-year-old Fall River man was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly assaulted wait staff at a South Boston restaurant and later crashed his car into another vehicle as he drove off.

Following the confrontation, Wages allegedly head-butted a second employee and spat on a third before leaving the restaurant. As he departed, Wages allegedly threatened to shoot “everyone in the place,” police said.

Witnesses reported to police that Wages then took his keys from a valet and drove away, hitting another motor vehicle in the process, police said. As police arrived, witnesses told them about the crash at 316 Northern Ave. at the Boston Public Works Building.

There, police found an unoccupied vehicle which had hit the building and damaged the gas line, police said.

Officers were then approached by a witness who informed them they had seen two men running away carrying garbage bags, police said. Wages was found at 22 Drydock Ave. while another man was found in the parking garage at 12 Drydock Ave., police said. Officers seized the garbage bags, which contained 53 “large, heat-sealed bags of marijuana” as well as $8,600 in cash, police said.

Wages was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of leaving the scene property damage, police said. He is set to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

The second man was questioned and released, police said.

