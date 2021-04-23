Massachusetts authorizes immediate use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Massachusetts resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday after US health officials decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
The Department of Public Health is notifying all providers they may administer Johnson & Johnson again, effective immediately, according to Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.
On April 13, the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate some people experiencing rare and severe type of blood clots after receiving the vaccine.
“The federal government had recommended the pause out of an abundance of caution due to an extremely rare condition reported in a small number of individuals nationwide, and the administration appreciates their careful review of this matter,” Reilly said in an e-mail.
Fact sheet handouts have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome.
Massachusetts remains a national leader on vaccine distribution, with 63% of adults having received their first dose and more than 2.1 million residents fully vaccinated, Reilly said.
