Massachusetts authorizes immediate use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Massachusetts resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday after US health officials decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

The Department of Public Health is notifying all providers they may administer Johnson & Johnson again, effective immediately, according to Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.

On April 13, the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate some people experiencing rare and severe type of blood clots after receiving the vaccine.