fb-pixel Skip to main content

New York homicide suspect arrested in Methuen

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated April 26, 2021, 1 hour ago

A 57-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting a Manhattan woman was arrested at a hotel in Methuen early Monday.

Officers arrested German Reynoso as he was checking out of the Days Inn Hotel and Conference Center on Pelham Street. Earlier, at 5:45 a.m., New York police told the Methuen department that Reynoso may be staying at the hotel and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Methuen police said in a statement.

New York police said Reynoso was sought in connection with the April 23 death of 50-year-old Ramona Rodriguez-Reynoso, New York police said.

At 10:09 p.m., officers found Rodriguez-Reynoso unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head inside a bathtub. She was pronounced dead at her Washington Heights apartment, according to New York police.

Advertisement

Reynoso was booked on a fugitive from justice charge. He is expected to be arraigned at Lawrence District Court on Tuesday, Methuen police said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video