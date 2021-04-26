New York homicide suspect arrested in Methuen

A 57-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting a Manhattan woman was arrested at a hotel in Methuen early Monday.
Officers arrested German Reynoso as he was checking out of the Days Inn Hotel and Conference Center on Pelham Street. Earlier, at 5:45 a.m., New York police told the Methuen department that Reynoso may be staying at the hotel and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Methuen police said in a statement.
New York police said Reynoso was sought in connection with the April 23 death of 50-year-old Ramona Rodriguez-Reynoso, New York police said.
At 10:09 p.m., officers found Rodriguez-Reynoso unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head inside a bathtub. She was pronounced dead at her Washington Heights apartment, according to New York police.
Advertisement
Reynoso was booked on a fugitive from justice charge. He is expected to be arraigned at Lawrence District Court on Tuesday, Methuen police said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.