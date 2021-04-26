New York homicide suspect arrested in Methuen

A 57-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting a Manhattan woman was arrested at a hotel in Methuen early Monday.

Officers arrested German Reynoso as he was checking out of the Days Inn Hotel and Conference Center on Pelham Street. Earlier, at 5:45 a.m., New York police told the Methuen department that Reynoso may be staying at the hotel and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Methuen police said in a statement.

New York police said Reynoso was sought in connection with the April 23 death of 50-year-old Ramona Rodriguez-Reynoso, New York police said.