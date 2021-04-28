Traffic is getting worse in Massachusetts (but it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels... yet)

Traffic in Massachusetts has been increasing in recent months, but hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels... at least, not yet.

From March 29 to April 11, statewide traffic volumes were down between 5 and 14 percent compared to 2019, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s quite a jump when compared to April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic response, when traffic levels had plummeted by about 60 percent, officials said.

Several hotspots that are prone to traffic jams — such as I-93 north between I-95/128 and the Zakim Bridge; the Mass Pike between I-95 and I-93; and Route 1 between Copeland Circle and I-93 — are still seeing faster travel times and shorter rush hours, according to the most recent data from MassDOT. But that’s not the case on the southbound side of I-93 between Boston and the Braintree split, which is currently experiencing similar travel times and peak periods as it did in April 2019, MassDOT officials said.