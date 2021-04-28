Traffic is getting worse in Massachusetts (but it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels... yet)

Traffic in Massachusetts has been increasing in recent months, but hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels... at least, not yet.
From March 29 to April 11, statewide traffic volumes were down between 5 and 14 percent compared to 2019, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s quite a jump when compared to April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic response, when traffic levels had plummeted by about 60 percent, officials said.
Several hotspots that are prone to traffic jams — such as I-93 north between I-95/128 and the Zakim Bridge; the Mass Pike between I-95 and I-93; and Route 1 between Copeland Circle and I-93 — are still seeing faster travel times and shorter rush hours, according to the most recent data from MassDOT. But that’s not the case on the southbound side of I-93 between Boston and the Braintree split, which is currently experiencing similar travel times and peak periods as it did in April 2019, MassDOT officials said.
As of April 12, weekly traffic counts on the Mass Pike in Newton and Framingham were down about 27 percent; traffic on Route 1A in Revere was down 10.42 percent; and traffic on I-495 in Raynham was down just over 11 percent, according to MassDOT.
The data show that trips to retail stores, recreational facilities, and transit stations are still below pre-pandemic levels in Massachusetts. But people are still venturing out to do grocery shopping and to visit parks.
“Grocery store trips in the state have also remained steady at pre-Covid levels for several months,” the MassDOT website states. “Trips to parks are, however, especially elevated since pre-Covid times, and are significantly higher than the national average.”
