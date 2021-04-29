Cloud storage company Wasabi raises $112 million

Boston-based data storage company Wasabi Technologies has raised an additional $112 million in equity funding, as the data storage company scrambles to meet demand for its “hot cloud” storage services. The funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and follows a debt financing deal in January with MGG Investment Group worth $27.5 million.

“Demand for Wasabi currently exceeds our ability to deliver,” said David Friend, the company’s co-founder. “That’s why I went out and raised a lot of money.”

Friend and his co-founder, Jeff Flowers, both veterans of the Boston-based consumer cloud backup company Carbonite, launched Wasabi in 2017 to compete with giants such as Amazon in cloud storage of data for large enterprises. Wasabi claims its cloud storage offerings cost as little as one-fifth the price of Amazon storage.