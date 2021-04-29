Major Food Group lands atop the Newbury, a fish house comes to Bay Village, and New York ramen hits the suburbs

Coming soon: Major Food Group, the team behind lavish New York City destinations such as Carbone, Dirty French, Santina, and The Grill, is coming to Boston. They plan to launch Contessa atop the Newbury Boston (3 Newbury St.) in June.
A release promises a rooftop restaurant inspired by the “Old World resorts of Europe,” with Public Garden views. Expect an Italian menu (Carbone is known for 1950s-style red-sauce dishes); this is their first local venture.
Another New York City export comes to Dedham’s Legacy Place (756 Legacy Place) later this year with the arrival of Menya Jiro, a popular build-your-own ramen shop.
Advertisement
In Bay Village, Grand Banks Fish House replaces Post 390 (406 Stuart St.) in July, a collaboration between restaurateur Chris Himmel and Robert Sisca (Bistro du Midi). Welcome summer with a raw bar, fried clams, lobster rolls, and Island creek oysters.
Reopenings: Around the corner, Precinct Kitchen + Bar (154 Berkeley St.) reopens this week for dinner Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. and weekend brunch from 10 a.m.
Vincent’s will permanently replace Café Du Pays outside of Kendall Square (233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.); it opens in its new incarnation on Wednesday, May 12. Du Pays debuted in 2017, serving French-Canadian dishes in the former Hungry Mother space. The team pivoted to open Vincent’s Corner Grocery during the pandemic, offering mainly provisions and takeout. Now, it serves a New American menu; visit Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sister restaurant Mamaleh’s expands from Kendall Square to Brookline (1659 Beacon St.) in mid-June.
Pets: Visit Newton’s Baramor (45 Union St.) on Wednesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 26 for pup-friendly pop-ups. Your canine can enjoy Milk Bones topped with whipped cream; Mutt Mojitos (pureed zucchini, peas, and mint); and peanut butter and banana smoothies. Admission is $15 per pet, which includes a goodie bag.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.