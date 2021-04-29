Major Food Group lands atop the Newbury, a fish house comes to Bay Village, and New York ramen hits the suburbs

Coming soon: Major Food Group, the team behind lavish New York City destinations such as Carbone, Dirty French, Santina, and The Grill, is coming to Boston. They plan to launch Contessa atop the Newbury Boston (3 Newbury St.) in June.

A release promises a rooftop restaurant inspired by the “Old World resorts of Europe,” with Public Garden views. Expect an Italian menu (Carbone is known for 1950s-style red-sauce dishes); this is their first local venture.

Another New York City export comes to Dedham’s Legacy Place (756 Legacy Place) later this year with the arrival of Menya Jiro, a popular build-your-own ramen shop.