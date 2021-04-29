Aaron Rodgers reportedly has told Packers he does not want to return to the team

Aaron Rodgers has informed members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, according to ESPN.
The report also said team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have made separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, but the MVP quarterback has not budged.
The news came just hours before the first round of the NFL Draft was set to commence, and apparently has some teams rethinking their plans. ESPN reported that the San Francisco 49ers, who traded up for the No. 3 pick in March with their sights set on drafting a quarterback, called the Packers Wednesday night about a trade for Rodgers.
The frustration dates back to last year, when Rodgers was reportedly unhappy when Green Bay didn’t inform him that it was moving up in the 2020 draft to take quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.
Rodgers is under contract for $22 million in 2021, and $25.5 million in 2022 and 2023. The Packers have paid Rodgers a $6.8 million bonus this spring, so his salary for the rest of 2021 is $15.2 million. The Packers would also have to take a salary cap hit of $31.5 million if they trade him before June 1 or $14.3 million and $17.4 million if after June 1
Adam Schefter broke the news in dramatic fashion during the the first hour of ESPN’s draft coverage on NFL Live. After wrapping up his initial report, he stated he would have some breaking news the next time he was on camera. When ESPN came back from commercial, Schefter was seen typing furiously on his phone, before announcing the news about Rodgers.
Statement from GM Brian Gutekunst: "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 29, 2021
