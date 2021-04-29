Aaron Rodgers reportedly has told Packers he does not want to return to the team

Aaron Rodgers has informed members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, according to ESPN.

The report also said team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have made separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, but the MVP quarterback has not budged.

The news came just hours before the first round of the NFL Draft was set to commence, and apparently has some teams rethinking their plans. ESPN reported that the San Francisco 49ers, who traded up for the No. 3 pick in March with their sights set on drafting a quarterback, called the Packers Wednesday night about a trade for Rodgers.