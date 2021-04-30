Roger Williams Medical, Fatima Hospital owner withdraws hospital conversion application

Tensions between Prospect and the state Attorney General office quickly escalated when Prospect threatened to close Roger Williams Medical and Fatima Hospital because Attorney General Peter F. Neronha required that Prospect put $120 million to $150 million in escrow, to ensure that the two hospitals could continue to operate.

The withdrawals end the regulatory review process to which Prospect had objected Thursday. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha was set to release his decision on the application Friday, which would have included details about Prospect Medical’s financial health.

PROVIDENCE — Prospect Medical Holdings, the owner of Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, announced Friday morning that it has formally withdrawn its hospital conversions act and change in effective control applications from the state of Rhode Island.

Prospect spokesman Bill Fischer called the escrow stipulation “unreasonable, unacceptable, and unprecedented.”

Prospect, based in Los Angeles, is the for-profit parent company of CharterCARE Health Partners. In 2009, both Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center merged under the CharterCARE name, which was purchased by Prospect in 2014; the company’s Rhode Island operations are now known as Prospect CharterCARE. Prospect is controlled by Leonard Green & Partners, a private equity firm.

Together, the two hospitals employ about 2,800 people. The company also pays state and city taxes in both Providence and North Providence. In 2020, a lawyer for Prospect Medical said the company paid $2.8 million to the city of Providence and approximately $875,000 in taxes to North Providence.

This isn’t the first time Prospect has been in hot water in Rhode Island.

A ProPublica investigation questioned Leonard Green & Partner’s ownership of Prospect, saying the firm profited while the hospitals lacked resources needed to care for patients and had a history of patient care violations, including some that “posed immediate jeopardy to patients.”

Leonard Green owns about 60 percent of Prospect. The firm announced in Oct. 2019 that it planned to sell its stake to Prospect Medical CEO Sam Lee and Lee’s business partner, hospital marketing executive David Topper, for $12 million plus $1.3 billion in lease obligations. Prospect Medical would pay Leonard Green the $12 million, not Lee or Topper.

The transaction was approved in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California, which accounts for 15 of Prospect Medical’s hospitals. But in Rhode Island, where any major hospital transaction requires approval from the state health department and the attorney general, the deal has been subject to intense scrutiny, and state health officials repeatedly delayed their decision.

According to a report prepared by Pershing Yoakley & Associates PC, an independent consultant, the two Rhode Island hospitals had accumulated net operating losses of $88.1 million from Fiscal Year 2015 to Fiscal Year 2020. The report also said that health company’s liabilities exceeded its assets by more than $1 billion as of September 2020.

Still, Prospect Medical’s application for control was approved by Rhode Island’s Health Services Council in early April.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, whose district of North Providence includes Fatima, issued a joint statement with Oversight Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, at the time, expressing “extreme disappointment” with the Council’s vote.

“There have been a number of very concerning red flags, including several serious issues raised by the consultant hired by the Council to advise them on the proposed transaction. These issues should have given the Council pause,” read the statement. “Unfortunately, the warning signs were ignored, which could impact the future of the hospitals, including access, quality, and affordability. We are also very concerned about the potential impact to the dedicated staff who continue to provide exemplary service to their patients.”

Ruggerio and DiPalma demanded that state health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and her staff conduct a comprehensive review of the consultant’s report. The attorney general stipulated that Prospect Medical must put $120 million to $150 million in escrow to “ensure the financial viability of the hospitals,” according to Prospect Medical spokesman Bill Fischer.

On Thursday, Prospect’s lawyer Patricia K. Rocha sent a six-page letter to Neronha and Alexander-Scott that called the escrow stipulation “unreasonable and unacceptable,” saying it would adversely affect Prospect operations throughout the U.S. and would leave the company “very little choice” but to start the process of selling the Rhode Island hospitals to a third party.

“And if the sale process is unsuccessful, to ultimately close them,” she wrote.

Rocha said prior to Prospect’s acquisition of CharterCARE, both Fatima and Roger Williams Medical were “struggling financially and would have likely been forced to close had they not been acquired by Prospect.” She said during the six-month period ending in March 2014, prior to the acquisition, CharterCARE suffered a loss of $9 million.

It’s unclear what Prospect’s withdrawal from the regulatory process will mean for the future of the two Rhode Island hospitals.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.