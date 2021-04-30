The path to better Northeast Corridor rail runs (slowly) through Connecticut

Re “New Amtrak funding should be directed to the places that use train travel the most” (Editorial, April 18): When a train leaves Boston for New York, it gets to Westerly, R.I. — 87 miles away at the Connecticut state line — in 59 minutes. If that speed were maintained to Manhattan, the trip would take 2 hours and 35 minutes — not as swift a pace as routes in France or Japan, but an hour faster than today.

There are two problems in Connecticut. First, the curvy line in Eastern Connecticut physically limits speeds. Yet a 2015-era bypass plan to shave off 20 minutes of travel was shot down by Connecticut officials. Their worries: A faster line would bypass the metropolises of Old Lyme and Mystic (which serve a few dozen passengers per day), and a line along I-95 would affect their historic town centers. Second, the state of Connecticut, which owns the line west of New Haven, does not maintain track for high-speed service, so Acela trains run at commuter speeds.