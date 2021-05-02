Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown collide near the end of the fourth quarter and other observations from the Celtics’ loss to the Trail Blazers

Tatum went to the locker room, too, but under his own power. He had 33 points before exiting. But the Celtics had no answer for the Blazers’ scorching offense. CJ McCollum scored 33 points for Portland, which shot 51.8 percent from the field and snapped Boston’s two-game winning streak.

The Celtics lost to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 129-119, but their primary concern after the game was the health of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The two collided on an inbounds play with 40.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Brown needed the assistance of two teammates as he limped to the locker room afterward.

The Celtics trailed, 120-113, with under four minutes left, but pulled within 120-117 on an Evan Fournier 3-pointer. Jusuf Nurkic was whistled for an illegal screen on Marcus Smart. But Smart made contact with Nurkic’s groin area on the play. After a lengthy review, Smart was called for a technical foul and was ejected, and the illegal screen was confirmed. Damian Lillard hit the free throw to make it 121-117, and the Celtics were left without Smart.

Two free throws by Tatum pulled the Celtics within 2, but Carmelo Anthony answered with a 3-pointer and then Tatum committed a turnover that resulted in a Normal Powell layup that made it 126-119 with 55 seconds left.

Observations from the game:

▪ With 7:27 left in the fourth quarter Tristan Thompson appeared to give the Celtics a 1-point lead when he followed up a Tatum miss with a putback slam. But offensive goaltending was called, wiping away the shot. Replay showed that it was a legal play, and coach Brad Stevens tried to challenge the call, but the officials told him that call was not reviewable. The Blazers then hit back-to-back 3-pointers, a big momentum shift.

▪ Evan Fournier’s hot start was perhaps the biggest development of the first half for the Celtics. He had been in a substantial slump since returning from his COVID-19 absence but played well in the second half against San Antonio on Friday. And on Sunday he found his rhythm right away, drilling a 20-footer on Boston’s first possession. He followed that up with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a step-back 22-footer. He made his first seven shots of the game and just appeared to generally have his energy back.

Boston traded for the sharpshooter to give it some scoring punch off the bench in the playoffs. But his nine-game absence that was followed by a real struggle after his return ignited some questions about whether he could find a groove with his teammates before it was too late.

▪ Tatum played more than 45 minutes in his historic 60-point game on Friday, and it was fair to wonder if he’d be a bit gassed in this game. If he was, he certainly hid it well. Tatum mostly picked up where he left off against San Antonio, pummeling the Blazers with a mixture of step-back and side-step 3-pointers and daring drives to the rim. He erupted for 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting in the first half. He’s playing with supreme confidence right now.

▪ Aaron Nesmith was once again the first sub off the bench for Boston, continuing his multi-game surge. The boost he received from his hustle plays last week seems to now be giving him extra confidence in his offensive game. He drained all three of his first-half 3-pointers. Foul trouble continues to be a bit of an issue, though. He collected five fouls in each of the last two games, and he was whistled for three fouls in the first 10 minutes on Sunday. He’s unlikely to play enough this year to make foul trouble a real issue, though. Nesmith finished the game with 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers.

▪ The end of the first quarter was not great for Boston. After Lillard converted a running layup with 36.6 seconds left, Smart rushed upcourt in search of a two-for-one opportunity. But his forced 3-pointer was not close to going in. Anfernee Simons then drilled a 3-pointer for Portland before Robert Williams was called for an illegal screen with 3.6 seconds left. That was plenty of time for McCollum to hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer. It was an 8-0 Portland run in just 36 seconds, and it was an example of why seeking two-for-ones can sometimes end badly.

▪ Romeo Langford had mostly dropped out of the rotation recently but he got an extended chance in the first half. He converted a nice alley-oop on a pass from Smart and also held up well in a couple of isolation situations guarding Carmelo Anthony, including when he drew a charge.

▪ The win over the Spurs masked the issue a bit, but this hasn’t been a great stretch of defense by the Celtics. The Blazers had 103 points at the start of the fourth quarter. The degree of difficulty of their shots seemed a bit higher than San Antonio’s, but there were also some clear miscommunications by Boston’s defense.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.