Dyno raises $100 million to bring artificial intelligence to gene therapy

Dyno Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech that uses artificial intelligence to develop gene therapies, said Thursday that it has raised $100 million from investors.

The company uses machine learning to design a type of gene therapy “vector” — or carrier — aiming to make treatments that are easier to deliver and more effective. Dyno said the funding would speed up the development of its vectors, which can be used to target liver, muscle, eye, and central nervous system diseases. The company also plans to explore new disease areas, including those that affect the heart and lungs.

Eric Kelsic, founder and chief executive of Dyno, said in a statement that the company brings “unprecedented scale and technical sophistication to solving in vivo delivery, the key challenge for gene therapy, making therapies more effective, safe, manufacturable and capable of benefiting more patients.”