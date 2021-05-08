Peregrine falcons on R.I.’s tallest building are hatching. Take a look

The mother falcon was eating the egg shell (for calcium) after the first hatchling peeked out from a platform on the Superman building in downtown Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Two of the peregrine falcon eggs on Rhode Island’s tallest building hatched Saturday morning as bird enthusiasts watched via livestream .

About 15 minutes later, the second hatchling arrived.

There were four eggs there this year, laid about a month ago. The fluffy white hatchling was sitting under the mother at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once listed as an endangered species, the peregrine falcon rebounded after the pesticide DDT, which weakened its eggs, was banned. The peregrine falcon was removed from the list in 1999 and is now listed as a species of least concern. They started nesting in a box on the Superman building — also known as called the Industrial National Bank Building at 111 Westminster St. — a year later. The camera was set up in 2010. Since 2000, 61 peregrines have hatched. Once they do, the viewership can go from nothing to tens of thousands.

“Every year, it’s a celebration that peregrines are coming back,” said Jeff Hall, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of advancement.

“They’re just amazing to watch,” said Peter Green, an author, urban wildlife photographer, and downtown Providence resident and perhaps the most dedicated peregrine-watcher in the state.

Green is the author of a book called “Providence Raptors,” a book featuring his photography and observations about the peregrine falcons and various other birds of prey in downtown Providence.

As they’re going on with their daily lives, people can miss some incredible scenes that would be the climactic act of any nature documentary. A wood duck peeking out from a tree in the city. A falcon and a hawk in aerial battle. A falcon, nostrils closed to prevent a disabling inrush of air, swopping down, the fastest animal in the world.

“They’re so perfect at what they do,” Green told the Globe on Wednesday. “They’re so streamlined.”

The eggs were laid about a month ago, a few days apart. Not all will survive, but those that do will add to a population that’s been pulled back from the threat of extinction.

“New life hatching — it’s just amazing to see it,” Green said. “Somehow new life comes out.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.