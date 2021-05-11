Biden administration grants Vineyard Wind its final major permit

The Biden administration gave the green light to the country’s first large-scale offshore wind project on Tuesday, paving the way for a wind farm to go up south of Martha’s Vineyard that could generate enough power for at least 400,000 homes.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a “record of decision” for the Vineyard Wind project, to allow as many as 84 wind-powered turbines in federal waters 12 miles south of the Vineyard. The current plan for Vineyard Wind is for 62 giant turbines manufactured by General Electric.

The federal ocean energy agency’s review of the 800-megawatt project had slowed considerably under the Trump administration, but the Biden administration made it clear Vineyard Wind would be put on a fast track as part of a broader effort to shift the country’s grid to cleaner sources of electricity. The new administration wants to see as many as 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind built off the US coastline by 2030.