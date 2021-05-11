Biden administration grants Vineyard Wind its final major permit

The Biden administration gave the green light to the country’s first large-scale offshore wind project on Tuesday, paving the way for a wind farm to go up south of Martha’s Vineyard that could generate enough power for at least 400,000 homes.
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a “record of decision” for the Vineyard Wind project, to allow as many as 84 wind-powered turbines in federal waters 12 miles south of the Vineyard. The current plan for Vineyard Wind is for 62 giant turbines manufactured by General Electric.
The federal ocean energy agency’s review of the 800-megawatt project had slowed considerably under the Trump administration, but the Biden administration made it clear Vineyard Wind would be put on a fast track as part of a broader effort to shift the country’s grid to cleaner sources of electricity. The new administration wants to see as many as 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind built off the US coastline by 2030.
A spokesman for the Vineyard Wind project, a partnership of Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said all state and local permits are already in hand, although some minor federal permits are still needed.
The developers now need to secure financing for the multibillion-dollar project. The new federal permit will help with that, as will a federal tax credit. Perhaps most important: The Vineyard Wind developers have lined up contracts with three major utilities to provide electricity to Massachusetts ratepayers from the wind farm, through a process established by the state Legislature in 2016. The partnership hopes to line up financing by the end of the year, and to finally start providing electricity to the region’s grid by the end of 2023.
Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.