R.I. parents can begin registering kids age 12-15 for Pfizer vaccine in “next day or two”

The news comes as the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old on Monday, allowing millions more Americans to get the two-shot vaccine. Five months ago, the vaccine was approved for emergency use for people as young as 16-years-old.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will begin making system changes “over the next day or two” that will allow parents and guardians to begin registering children who are 12- to 15-years-old for a Pfizer vaccine, according to state health officials.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee had a pre-scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning, during which they are expected to discuss the new authorization.

Joseph Wendelken, the spokesman for the state health department, told the Globe Monday night that there “has been general agreement on the Subcommittee about Rhode Island moving forward for 12- to 15-year olds once there is federal authorization.”

Other health care professionals in Rhode Island said the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for this younger age group is not unexpected, but is still momentous.

“It is true that kids and young adults are much less likely to die than older adults. But: the drop in death rates among younger ages (unvaccinated) has been SLOWER than the drop in death rate among older adults (who are, largely, vaccinated),” tweeted Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

“By vaccinating kids, we also protect the vulnerable in our society,” she added.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a leading expert on infectious diseases, said on Twitter that the Pfizer news was both “expected and terrific.”

“16 million more Americans (including two in my home) just became eligible to be vaccinated,” he wrote. “Vaccinating them will add a lot to population immunity. And more importantly— protect them.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.