Ondas Holdings buys American Robotics, a Marlborough autonomous drone company, for $71 million

Ondas Holdings Inc. announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire American Robotics, a Marlborough-based startup that makes autonomous drones, in a deal valued at about $71 million.
American Robotics’ drones help companies monitor operations and collect and analyze data through continuous, unmanned drone flights. With the acquisition, Nantucket-based Ondas Holdings plans to augment its technology offerings for customers in the industrial market, from agriculture to utility companies.
In January, American Robotics was the first company cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate its drones “beyond-visual-line-of-sight” without an operator on the ground. That means the drones can automatically leave their white crates to do flights and collect data without human involvement.
“We are excited to bring American Robotics into the Ondas fold. At the end of the day, the drone industry’s product is data, not aircraft,” said Eric Brock, the chief executive and chairman of Ondas Holding, in a statement. “The drone is the ultimate data gathering edge device for mission critical operations, solving a huge pain-point for Ondas’ industrial and government customers and ecosystem partners.”
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, the firms said in a press release. Ondas Holdings has about 15 employees, according to its latest annual report.
