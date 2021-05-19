Plymouth North baseball delivers coach Dwayne Follette his 400th career win

Still dripping from a celebratory postgame dousing, the longtime Plymouth North baseball coach needed a minute to gather himself before answering a question about what his 400th career win meant to him.

“This win is special,” he managed to say after a 10-0 Patriot League win over visiting Silver Lake on Wednesday. “I’m just happy.”

Follette joined the Eagles coaching staff 37 years ago and is in his 29th season as head coach. He’s won two state championships (2008 and 2011) and was inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, he joined the exclusive 400-win club.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment for him,” said senior cleanup hitter Dylan Zemotel, who finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. “I’m just a very proud player to be on his team. He’s a great coach. He’s meant a lot. He’s been a great coach and a great mentor. He’s just a great guy.”

Fighting back tears, Follette demurred on questions about his legacy, instead talking about his wife of 35 years, Doti, who he met as a three-sport standout (football, wrestling, baseball) at Plymouth-Carver High School, and his late parents, Boya and Sandy.

Then, after fighting back his emotions one last time, he shifted the conversation toward his Eagles team, which had just won its fifth straight game and avenged its only blemish: a season-opening 7-5 loss to the Lakers.

“We played well,” Follette said. “We ran the bases well. We did everything well. We’re starting to put it together.”

After knocking off previously undefeated Whitman-Hanson on Monday and handing Silver Lake (2-4) its fourth-straight loss on Wednesday, Plymouth North (5-1) finds itself atop the Patriot League’s Keenan Division.

“We needed this win,” Follette said. “We’re in a dogfight with Whitman-Hanson for first place.”

Advertisement

The Eagles topped Silver Lake thanks to patient at-bats, aggressive baserunning and pristine fielding. They turned two double plays, nearly pulled off a triple play and didn’t commit an error.

“We just wanted our pitchers to throw strikes because our defense has our pitchers’ backs,” Zemotel said.

Eagles starter Alec Peruzzi survived four walks and two hits to pitch 4⅓ shutout innings before giving way to Cam Champney, who earned the win with 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief.

While the pitching and defense have been strong all season, the Eagles bats are starting to wake up. After scoring 18 runs through four games, the Eagles have pushed 20 across the plate over their last two.

On Wednesday, they scored twice in every inning except the fifth, finishing with seven hits, five walks and four stolen bases before ending the game by mercy rule in the sixth.

Nick Durocher (1-2, two runs, steal), Joc Norris (1-2, two runs, RBI triple), Conner Vercollone (2-3, two RBIs, run, steal) and Connor MacKenzie (RBI double) led the offense.

The Eagles also benefited from three Silver Lake errors and a pair of wild pitches that allowed three runs to score.

“I feel like we’re rolling now,” Zemotel said. “Our first game was a tough loss; we didn’t play good baseball, but after that we locked in and we’re playing great baseball right now.”

Bishop Stang 6, St. Mary’s 3 — Seamus Marshall fired a complete game, striking out eight to earn his third win of the year for the Spartans (6-1), as they knocked off No. 9 St. Mary’s (4-4) at Fraser Field for the Catholic Central League victory. Frankie Manon delivered offensively, with three RBIs and two hits. Justin Gouveia (2-for-4, 2 runs), Ryan Jones (2-for-4, RBI, run), and Ben Saunders (2-for-4, RBI) each added multi-hit games for Stang.

Advertisement

Abington 4, East Bridgewater 3 — Eddie Reilly lined a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh inning for the host Green Wave (2-2) to deliver the South Shore League win.

Apponequet 8, Bourne 0 — Freshman Nathan Levesque (2 hits) drove in three runs, junior Maddoxx Rosyski (2 hits) added two RBIs, and junior Tanner Audyatis struck out six over five shutout innings to earn the win for the Lakers (1-0) in their South Coast Conference opener.

Bedford 11, Cambridge 1 — Senior Jack Venuti struck out 11, allowing one hit and fellow senior James Brosgol drove in five runs for the Bucs (2-5) in the Dual County League triumph.

Bishop Feehan 6, Arlington Catholic 0 — Andrew Cooke allowed just two hits over six shutout innings for the No. 11 Shamrocks (8-0), Matt Linehan went 4-for-4, and three Shamrocks (Brendan Flavin, Adam Walker, and Matt Mason) added three hits apiece in the Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Fenwick 5, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Christian Loescher picked up the win in relief, firing five scoreless innings and striking out seven for the Crusaders (5-3) in the Catholic Central League matchup.

Advertisement

Cohasset 5, Hull 4 — Cam Albanese delivered in the bottom of the seventh with a walkoff double to give the Skippers (5-1) the South Shore League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Wareham 0 — Junior righthander Sam Watts fanned 12 batters over five innings for the Falcons in a season-opening win over the Vikings in the South Coast Conference.

Hanover 6, Quincy 2 — Juniors Jack Fish and Mike Losordo each drove in two runs, and senior Ryan Pelish struck out eight in a complete game to power the Hawks (4-2) to the Patriot League win.

Hingham 6, Marshfield 4 — Connor Stanley delivered the winning RBI for the Harbormen (4-3) in the eighth inning of the Patriot League battle.

Mashpee 7, Rockland 1 — Sophomore Colton Colleran went six strong innings for the Falcons (6-1, 2-1), giving up just one run on two hits and striking out six batters in a South Shore League win over the Bulldogs. Seventh grader Gavin Lakatos also recorded his first varsity hit and drove in two runs for Mashpee.

Medfield 13, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Seniors Sam Palmer and Sam Kornet each homered and junior Brett Nickerson tossed four hitless innings for the Warriors (6-1) in a Tri-Valley League triumph over the Raiders.

Methuen 13, Dracut 2 — Luis Tejada belted a three-run homer and Jomari Rosa tossed five innings of one-hit ball, fanning 12 for the Merrimack Valley Conference mercy-rule win.

Milton 7, Newton North 1 — The No. 7 Wildcats (7-0) stayed undefeated, with pitcher Brian Foley picking up his third win of the season.

Advertisement

Natick 7, Needham 0 — Senior Carter Doran allowed just a single base runner over seven no-hit innings for the Redhawks (3-4), walking one batter and striking out 14 in a Bay State Conference blanking of the Rockets.

North Quincy 8, Scituate 4 — Declan Geary (4 1/3 innings, 1 earned run) and Kyle DeBoer (2 2/3 innings, 1 earned run) combined for nine strikeouts and sophomore Alex Montero cracked two doubles and knocked in four runs for the Red Raiders (4-2) in the Patriot League win. Vinny O’Leary had two hits and two RBIs.

Plymouth South 11, Pembroke 0 — Junior Tommy Sullivan tossed five hitless innings, striking out 10 for the Panthers (5-1). Fellow junior Matt Cassidy went 3-for-4, and classmate Bryson Tetler added two RBIs on two hits in the Patriot League triumph.

Waltham 9, Concord-Carlisle 6 — Mario Jimenez (2-for-4, 5 RBIs) blasted a grand slam for the visiting Hawks (4-1) in the Dual County League contest.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Duxbury 0 — Senior Tommy Marshall struck out 15 while spinning a three-hitter for the Panthers (5-1) in the Patriot League win. He also drove in a key insurance run with a double in the top of the sixth.

Girls’ golf

Ursuline 59, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 23 — Victoria Veator earned 23 points in the Stableford match for Ursuline (4-1) at Mount Pleasant Golf Club.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 8, Arlington Catholic 4 — Junior John O’Reilly was a perfect 14 for 14 on the faceoff-X for the Shamrocks (4-2), who received four goals from junior Craig Sharland in a Catholic Central win over the Cougars in Attleboro.

Rockland 19, Middleborough 8 — Sophomore Lucas Leander exploded for eight goals and six assists and junior Justin Cronin tacked on five goals and assisted on four more for the Bulldogs (2-2) in a South Shore League win over the Sachems.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 15, Saint Joseph Prep 3 — Molly Vana scored five times and assisted on two other goals for the Cougars (5-0) in a Catholic Central League win over the Phoenix.

Chelmsford 16, Haverhill 0 — Leah Green (4 goals), Julia Pitts (2 goals, 3 assists), and Kate Krueger (3 goals, 1 assist) paced the fifth-ranked Lions (7-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dartmouth 16, New Bedford 5 — Junior Sorelle Lawton poured in six goals and assisted on two more for the Indians in a Southeast Conference win over the Whalers.

Medfield 19, Medway 3 — Senior Erin Sullivan, sophomore Alex Blake and freshmen Alex Proefrock and Kelly Blake netted three goals apiece for the Warriors (5-2) in the Tri-Valley League win. Defensively, junior Annie McCarthy forced five turnovers.

Softball

Abington 16, East Bridgewater 3 — The Green Wave (4-1) rapped 18 hits in the South Shore League win, including contributions from senior Mackenzie Cahill (2-for-3, 2 RBIs), senior Vicky Seppala (2-3, 2 RBIs), freshman Kasie Bailey (3-4, 3RBI) and sophomore Maddi Perry (2-4).

Apponequet 9, Bourne 3 — Jillian Rogers dominated in the circle, racking up 11 strikeouts and scattering two hits for the host Lakers (1-0). Amelia Blake went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, and a triple and Sarah Cabral was 3-for-4 in the South Coast victory.

Austin Prep 18, Saint Joseph Prep 9 — Sophomore center fielder Neave Sullivan went 3-for-4with a walk, driving in four runs for the fifth-ranked Cougars (4-1) in the Catholic Central win. Senior second baseman Amanda Patti (3-for-4) plated two runs and contributing a couple of nice plays in the field.

Braintree 10, Wellesley 0 — Freshman Gabby Diaute earned the win for the Wamps (3-4), striking out seven over five shutout innings, and sophomore Ella Woods collected two RBIs with two doubles in the Bay State Conference win.

Danvers 2, Beverly 0 — Senior Lily Eldridge and junior Ashley Clark smacked solo homers as the Panthers (2-2) climbed back to .500 with the Northeastern Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 17, Barnstable 3 — Junior Julia Hicks struck eight without issuing a walk for the Dolphins (2-3) in a Cape & Islands League victory over the Red Hawks in Hyannis.

Hopkinton 12, Dedham 2 — Junior Julianna Ceddia pitched a complete game for the unbeaten Hillers (7-0) and helped herself at the plate with an RBI double in a Tri-Valley League win over the Marauders.

Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 5 — Senior Chloe Shapleigh belted a game-tying two-run homer in the top of the seventh and the Pioneers (5-1) went to take the Cape Ann win in the eighth. Pitcher Reilly Ganter struck out 15.

Middleborough 14, Hull 0 — Eva Jenness cracked a two-run double in the first inning, sparking the Sachems (7-0) in the South Shore League contest.

Millis 12, Westwood 1 — Freshman Riley Caulfield tossed a six-hitter, striking out nine and was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Mohawks (5-1) in the Tri-Valley League win. Senior Eyrn Rice (4-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored), sophomore Francesca Pizzarella (2-for-4, 2-run homer), and senior Tessa Gerardi (3-for-4, 3 RBIs) led the attack.

Natick 11, Needham 2 — Senior captain Katherine Canty struck out 15 and allowed three hits over seven innings and contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Redhawks (6-1) in the Bay State Conference win. Senior Ava Leombruno drove in three runs.

Norton 19, Ashland 0 — Senior Destiny McGrath (3-for-4) belted a homer, triple and knocked in three runs and sophomore Sandy Fairbairn was 2-for-3 with home run and four RBIs for the No. 9 Lancers (6-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Quincy 7, Hanover 6 — Hanover (4-3) was led by Kaelyn Chase (3 hits, two RBI), Erin Condon (2 hits, 1 RBI) and McKenzie Foley (1 hit, 2 RBI). Freshman Abby Smith got the win for the visiting Hawks, striking out three and not issuing a walk in the Patriot League game.

St. Mary’s 16, Bishop Stang 2 — Sophomore Anna Fringuelli tallied seven strikeouts for the Spartans (7-1) for her first varsity win. Marina DiBiasio went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs in the Catholic Central League contest.

Whitman-Hanson 16, Duxbury 0 — Ali Larkin hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the first inning, for the host Panthers (5-2) in the Patriot League victory.

Winthrop 12, Salem 0 — Senior Rachel Farley filled up the box score with a single, double, three RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base for the Vikings (4-1) in the Northeastern Conference victory.

Newton South 12, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Shelby Rosenhahn drove in four runs with three hits to power the Tigers (1-4) to their first Dual-County League win of the season.

Methuen 17, Dracut 1 — Freshman third baseman Ari Baez went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs for the Rangers (2-3). Freshman pitcher Ilene Rickard limited her Merrimack Valley opponents to just two hits over five innings, striking out nine.

Boys’ tennis

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Apponequet 2 — D-R (1-0) swept doubles play behind the duos of Nicholas Antonio/Luke Taylor (6-1, 6-4) and Skylar Jones/Michel Bushell (6-2, 6-2) and Peter Anghinetti earned the third point with a 6-2, 6-2 win at first singles for the South Coast victory.

Duxbury 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — The first doubles team of Brian Glennon and Owen Koss recorded their fist varsity win as the Dragons (7-0) netted the Patriot League win.

Lynnfield 5, Newburyport 0 — Harrison Luba (6-0, 6-1), Jamil Khodr (6-0, 6-0), and Dan Levin (6-1, 6-1) paced the Pioneers (4-0) to the Cape Ann win.

Marblehead 5, Salem 0 — The Magicians (3-2) dropped one point in sweeping Salem in the Northeastern Conference match on the newly-resurfaced courts at Marblehead High. Junior Aidan Ryan, senior Daniel Farfel, and senior Matt Walker won their singles matches. And the duos of Christopher Thompson/Cooper Dalton and Nate Bowden/Jack Fobert went 6-0, 6-0.

Plymouth South 5, Pembroke 0 — Griffin Laverty (6-0, 6-1), Noah Dudley (6-0, 6-0), and Colby Cons0lati (6-0, 6-0) rules singles play for South (5-1) in the Patriot League match.

Girls’ tennis

Duxbury 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Lucy Evans and Taylor Florek earned a 7-5, 6-4 win at second doubles to highlight the Patriot League win for the visiting Dragons (6-0).

Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2 — Anastasiya Kozak netted a win at first singles and the doubles teams of Ava/Ella Borgman and Jill Gregory/Ava Doran won in straight sets to lead the Tigers to the Cape Ann win.

Plymouth South 3, Pembroke 2 — In a third set tiebreaker at first doubles, Emma Colonna and Kiera McCaughlin prevailed 7-3, clinching a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 victory to secure the Patriot League win for South (5-1). Vicky Travnik (6-2, 6-3) and Caroline Mori (6-4, 6-4) won at second and third singles, respectively.

Wellesley 3, Braintree 2 — Senior Lucy Plenge erased a 4-1 third-set deficit en route to a 6-4 win at second singles, sealing the match for the Raiders (7-0) in a Bay State Conference match.

Winthrop 3, Saugus 2 — The host Vikings (4-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three-set victory at third singles from Genesis Buenco (4-6, 6-0, 6-2), an epic 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 comeback from Emma Forsyth and Maddi Rossi at first doubles, and a clinching 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory for Emma Foley and Karina Silva in the Northeastern Conference win. “The match was on their racquets and they worked hard for the win,” said coach Mike Nickerson. “By far our best win of the year.”

Boys’ track

Weymouth 95, Needham 41 — Senior John Ferrarelli recorded wins in the 400 and 110 hurdles and high jump, junior Diego Silva took home the 100 and 200 meters and senior Charlie McDonald outleapt the competition in the triple and long jumps for the Wildcats (3-0) in a Bay State Conference win over the Rockets.

Girls’ track

Masconomet 116, Saugus 20 — Isabel Bruce soared to wins in the 100 and 400 hurdles and Greta Mowers won the 100 and the long jump for Masco (3-0) in the Northeastern Conference win. Senior captain Maddy Puglisi was first in the 2-mile.

North Reading 108, Amesbury 36 — Sophomore Kayla Budny placed first in the triple jump, long jump and 200 meters, in addition to leading the victorious the 4x100-meter relay for the Hornets in a Cape Ann League win.

Ursuline 75, Malden Catholic 46 — Freshman Simone Connolly took home victories in the 400 hurdles and the high jump for Ursuline (1-0). Senior Mairead Stack and seventh-grader Caroline Kisgen, won the mile and two-mile, respectively.

Weymouth 82, Needham 54 — Senior Emily Gervais won the shot and the discus, and eighth grader Gracie Richard was victorious in the 400 in 62.2 seconds as the Wildcats (2-1) won the Bay State Conference matchup.

Boys’ volleyball

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — In a three-setter that was certainly a nail-biter, the Crusaders (2-0) pulled out a 26-24, 32-30, 25-23 Commonwealth victory. Brian Byun served and passed well in pivotal moments and John Nangle had seven blocks.

Taunton 3, Brockton 2 — Senior Tyler Stewart had 28 kills and junior Dan Medina tallied 61 assists for the Tigers (6-0) in the nonleague win. Senior teammate Travis Nunes contributed 15 digs as well.

Wrestling

Norton 40, Ashland 33 — Sophomore heavyweight Danyel Ayala recorded a pin to secure the Tri-Valley League win for the Lancers (2-0-1).

Jordan Baron, Colin Bannen, Craig Larson, Jake Levin, and Mike Puzzanghera also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores to @GlobeSchools.