Blue Ribbon Group will replace Eastern Standard and other restaurants vacated in Kenmore Square

The national group, helmed by brothers Eric and Bruce Bromberg, launched Blue Ribbon Brasserie in SoHo, New York in 1992. It now operates 20 restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles. This will be the Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group’s first Boston location. (The group is unrelated to the local chain Blue Ribbon BBQ.)

After a lengthy landlord-tenant dispute that ended with the closure of three high-profile restaurant spaces in the Commonwealth Hotel, local real estate group UrbanMeritage announced that it has new tenants for the venues formerly occupied by Kenmore Square stalwarts Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and The Hawthorne. New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group will bring in brasserie, seafood, and sushi concepts for the three spaces in the coming months.

The announcement comes after a protracted four-year battle between UrbanMeritage and restaurateur Garrett Harker and his business partners at Eastern Standard, Island Creek, and The Hawthorne over renegotiating the terms of their lease, which had been set to expire in 2022.

Harker had contended that his terms, originally written into his lease with Boston University, had him paying $120 a square foot — well above market rate at the time — which included a “kicker” fee in order to buy the university out of its ownership stake in the restaurant. According to Harker, the terms stated that at the end of the lease, he could negotiate a rent that was at market rate. The negotiations were further stymied by the pandemic, forcing UrbanMeritage to accelerate the process of finding a new tenant.

Michael Jammen, principal at UrbanMeritage, contends that in the 15 years since Harker opened Eastern Standard in Kenmore Square — ushering in the maturation of a once-gritty neighborhood — the above-market-rate rent he was paying then is now on par with rents today. The square is seeing a surge in development at the moment as new buildings crop up on seemingly every corner.

“We said, here’s a new deal and we think it will save you $3 million over the next 10 years from where you were before, and we’ll give you significant money to stay,” said Jammen. “And we went through that process for four years and got nowhere.”

Harker declined to comment for this story.

Jammen said he began the process of seeking new tenants in December of 2019, ultimately bringing on local restaurant consultant Phil Colicchio of Cushman & Wakefield’s Specialty Food & Beverage Group to help advise on the project. In total, 18 groups submitted proposals for the 18,000 square feet of space, which encompasses the two restaurants and the lounge The Hawthorne once occupied.

Because the operators of the restaurants also provide food and beverage service to the Commonwealth Hotel, Blue Ribbon quickly became one of the top contenders, Jammen said, as the restaurant group already operates several concepts at hotels across the country. “The thing we found comforting about Blue Ribbon was one, they’ve entered new markets before and were successful, and two, they have an incredible amount of employees who have been there from the beginning.”

Jammen said he took proposals from several locally-owned restaurant owners, including a proposal from Harker and his team, but stressed that he wanted to find operators who would provide a neighborhood restaurant feel, regardless of where they were from.

“We had the celebrity chef options but we didn’t feel that was the right fit for this. We were cautious about what the concepts were going to be and what the price points were going to be,” Jammen said. “A lot of it is matching the concepts and the right operators to what the neighborhood looks for.”

Jammen said that after flying across the country to try several of the Blue Ribbon restaurants during the pandemic, he welcomed the Brombergs to Boston, where they explored Kenmore and met with local chef Barbara Lynch at the Butcher Shop in the South End. (Lynch and Harker were former business partners; after a falling out, Harker then went on to open Eastern Standard.)

“They hit it off with Barbara, she knew of their reputation right away,” Jammen said. “Everyone was really excited about them coming to Boston.”

“The entire focus and guiding principle of Blue Ribbon is to build lasting and enduring relationships and restaurants,” Bruce Bromberg, chef and owner of Blue Ribbon, said in a statement released by UrbanMeritage. “When we were asked to put our hats in the ring for the opportunity to be part of such an iconic project, there was never a doubt in our minds that we were going to be doing just that... We couldn’t be any more excited to bring our love for hospitality and cuisine to Kenmore Row.”

Lynch, chef and owner of the Barbara Lynch Collective, is not associated with the deal, but offered her support for the Blue Ribbon group in a statement released by UrbanMeritage. “The Brombergs are great people, their Blue Ribbon Restaurants are the places chefs and industry folks go to eat and hang out,” Lynch said. “I’m personally thrilled that they will open in the heart of Kenmore Square bringing a new dynamic destination for fabulous food, drinks and character during the day and well into the night.”

Jammen said that he anticipates the sushi restaurant will open this fall in the former Hawthorne space, with the seafood restaurant opening late winter or early spring in the Island Creek space, and the brasserie opening soon after in the Eastern Standard space. He expects to have all three restaurants up and running by Red Sox opening day next year.

To slot very similar concepts into the iconic restaurant spaces is essentially “plug and play,” said Christopher Muller, who recently retired as a professor at Boston University’s School of Hospitality. Blue Ribbon’s brasserie menu is nearly identical to that of Eastern Standard, he said, but whether the service will match the hospitality that had come to be associated with Harker and his team will be the question.

“It is going to be an easy adaptation for the customer base,” Muller said, “other than the loyalty that someone may have had to Garrett and Harkertown itself.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.