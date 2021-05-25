Good luck topping the hot dogs at Hot Doogy in Natick

At Hot Doogy in Natick, franks are heaped with a feast of toppings. You can barely open your mouth wide enough for a bite. It’s best to nibble from one corner to the next or use a knife and fork. These are Brazilian-style hot dogs, the country’s beloved street food where the “dog” really just sets the stage for adornments, such as cheddar sauce, mashed potatoes, corn, chili, green mayo, jalapeno, potato sticks, and more. It’s a convergence of flavors and textures: salty, spicy, meaty, creamy, crunchy. Pick from a menu that features close to a dozen combinations. One is the Curitiba Doogy: a Kayem weiner capped with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, vinaigrette, potato sticks, green mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Another, Linguica Doogy, a linguica sausage is a base for corn, peas, jalapenos, salsa, mozzarella, and assorted condiments. Or build your own, choosing from two-dozen toppings that include BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, diced onions, and catupiry, a creamy cheese popular in Brazil. For takeout, they come in a shoebox-like container that safely holds the concoction. Fruit-flavored Jarritos (a Mexican soda), milkshakes, and acai ice creams are available, too. Hot Doggy opened in March in Sherwood Plaza on Route 9 by husband and wife Thiago and Fernando Andrade, natives of Brazil. Their intent is to share the comfort food of their childhood. “The hotdogs remind me of back home,” says Thiago. Apparently it does as well for the many Brazilians who flock to the eatery, a spacious spot sprinkled with yellow chairs and some booths and a counter where you order. Thiago, 39, also a classical guitarist, says this is not his first hot dog endeavor. As a teenager, he ran a hot dog cart with a friend in his hometown, Belo Horizonte, in southeastern Brazil. “This business brings up a lot of memories.” From $6.50 and up. 1300 Worcester St., Natick, 774-231-4177.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND