Recipe: Avoid the mess of deep frying with this spicy oven-fried chicken for a picnic

Makes 12 pieces or enough to serve 6

Take this devilishly delicious and slightly spicy oven-fried chicken to the beach, on a hike, or to your favorite picnic site. The chicken takes little time to prepare and avoids the mess of deep-frying. Although the pieces do not have the hard crunch of deep-fried chicken, the crust is full of flavor. The breading is subtly spicy, but if you like yours hotter, add an extra pinch of cayenne. First marinate chicken thighs, drumsticks, and breasts in buttermilk and sriracha, then dredge it with breadcrumbs and flour, and finally spray it all over with vegetable oil spray, getting into all the crevices and thoroughly coating the pieces. They go into a hot oven for half an hour and then get a quick turn under the broiler to add a little crispness. Oven-fried chicken keeps in the fridge for two to three days (if it lasts that long). Pack the chicken in your picnic basket and celebrate a new lease on life after so many months of isolation.

Vegetable oil spray 1½ cups buttermilk 3 tablespoons sriracha 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 4 bone-in chicken thighs (skin intact) 4 chicken drumsticks 2 split bone-in chicken breasts (skin intact), halved horizontally to make 4 pieces total 1½ cups unseasoned fine, dry breadcrumbs 1½ cups flour ¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper Paprika (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Have on a large wire rack and a sheet of parchment to put under it.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the chicken pieces, whisk the buttermilk, sriracha, mustard, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and black pepper. Add the chicken thighs, drumsticks, and breasts and turn to coat them in the marinade. Set aside for 10 minutes (or refrigerate for up to 8 hours).

3. In another large bowl, whisk the breadcrumbs, flour, the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and cayenne to blend them.

4. With tongs, remove a piece of chicken from the buttermilk and tap the tongs against the side of the bowl to let the excess liquid fall back into the bowl. Dredge the chicken on all sides in the breadcrumb mixture. Set the chicken skin side up on one of the baking sheets. Repeat with the remaining chicken pieces, dividing them between the sheets. Sprinkle lightly with paprika. Spray with vegetable oil spray, coating the pieces in all the nooks and crannies.

5. Bake the chicken for 20 minutes, switching the position of the pans from back to front or top to bottom. Continue baking for 10 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest of the chicken registers 165 degrees.

6. Remove the pans from the oven. Turn on the broiler and set a rack about 8 inches from the element. Broil the chicken for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, watching it carefully, or until you see the oil on the coating bubble. Set the wire rack on the parchment paper. Transfer the chicken to the rack to cool completely before refrigerating.

Sally Pasley Vargas