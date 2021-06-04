Molly Bish murder suspect’s family demands Worcester DA provide proof — or stop accusing him of horrific crime

Sumner’s half-sister, who asked to be identified only as Jackie, said in a telephone interview that she and the extended Sumner family provided DNA samples to Early’s office 2 1/2 years ago. Sumner, who died in 2016, provided a sample about four years after Bish, 16, was kidnapped and murdered in Warren in 2000.

The family of Francis P. Sumner Sr. demanded Friday that Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early 2d immediately detail evidence linking him to the murder of Molly Bish — or stop mentioning his name and end the emotional harm felt by surviving relatives.

“Frank wasn’t very nice, he was a nasty man. I don’t stand up for him. I’m not trying to defend him. I am not trying to defend what he has done, and what he has done is wicked, " Jackie said of her half-brother, who was a Level 2 convicted sex offender. “What I’m interested in is DNA. Can Mr. Early produce a positive match between the DNA from Molly Bish and Mr. Sumner? That’s what we’re asking for. I think we’re owed that information.”

She added: “Sumner was out of jail, and they never came after him… Please show us once and for all the evidence that this is the man who killed Molly Bish ... now he is being the victim because he can’t speak for himself.”

The relative said Sumner’s surviving extended family — one record suggested he had eight children and two grandchildren at the time of his death — now have to face being publicly linked to a horrific crime allegedly committed by someone they had limited contact with when he was alive.

“Mr. Early has degraded [Sumner’s] entire family,” she said. “He has no right to mar people’s lives.”

On Thursday, Early issued a statement identifying Sumner as a “person of interest” in the murder of Bish, a high school student who was working as a lifeguard at a pond in Warren when she was murdered.

Her remains were found three years later, and the search for her killer was a major case for Early’s predessor, John J. Conte, and changed Bish’s parents into social activists on behalf of crime victims before they both passed away.

Early did not say what transformed a man dead for five years into a suspect in 2021 but is scheduled to speak with the Globe later Friday. He did ask for the public to provide any information it might have on Sumner, who operated auto shops in Spencer and other Central Massachusetts communities.

Bish’s sister, Heather Bish, said in an Globe interview this week that someone had reached out to the family and investigators several years ago with a tip about Sumner, who fit the description of a suspicious man her mother saw in a white sedan near Molly’s lifeguard post the day before the teenager disappeared.

“I think there’s a lot of significant ties to Frank,” she said. She added: “We’re really hopeful that the State Police detectives and the district attorney are going to get the pieces to the puzzle that we’ve been waiting for. I think we’re very close right now.”

Her family is experiencing a rush of emotions in the wake of Early’s announcement, but “I think what we mostly feel is just this gratitude. We’ve just been so fortunate that people have come forward with information over the years,” she said.

For Heather Bish, who was 23 when her sister disappeared, closing the case will end a consuming quest.

“I can’t imagine what my life would be like without hunting a murderer. I’ve spent half my life doing so,” she said. “I can’t wait to just be a teacher. That’s what I was supposed to do.”

FILE — Massachusetts State Police Troopers and Environmental Police officers search in tight formation in this Monday, June 9, 2003 file photo, for evidence in the disappearance of Molly Bish. On Thursday, June 3, 2021 Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., named Francis Sumner Sr., of Spencer, Mass., who died in 2016, as a person of interest in the case. (Bill Greene/Pool Photo via AP, File) Bill Greene/Associated Press

Sumner was born in 1945 and lived in Central Massachusetts from 1960 until his death in 2016, operating auto repair shops in the Leicester, Spencer, and Worcester areas, according to prosecutors. Investigators are seeking tips on Sumner’s habits, work life, associates, vehicles, and travel.

On Oct. 20, 1981, Sumner hired a 21-year-old woman to clean an apartment he was trying to lease and then brutally attacked her, court records show. As the woman prepared to leave after cleaning the unit, Sumner blocked her path “and locked three locks on the door,” records show. He attempted to kiss the woman, but she pushed him away.

As they struggled, Sumner told the woman, “Just give it to me and I won’t hurt you.” Later he said, “Give it to me or I’ll kill you,” according to court documents.

Sumner began choking the woman, who wept and screamed for help as she gasped for air.

Sumner then removed the woman’s clothing, pulled her by the arm into the bedroom, and raped her, records show. Sumner eventually allowed the woman to leave the apartment. She spoke with her boyfriend and his mother and then called Worcester police, documents show.

Sumner was convicted in 1982 of aggravated rape and kidnapping and given concurrent sentences of 15 to 18 years on the rape charge and nine to 10 years on the kidnapping charge, according to court records.

He was paroled from prison on March 31, 1998 according to the Department of Correction and Massachusetts Parole Board.

In 2010, he was charged with threatening to commit murder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported. In that incident, Sumner allegedly threatened a man who was protesting outside Sumner’s auto repair shop because he was dissatisfied with the service he received.





