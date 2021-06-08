Red Sox’ Chris Sale throws first bullpen session at Fenway Park since Tommy John surgery

Sale had been rehabbing through May at the Red Sox’ extended spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla. But as he builds back up at Fenway — he threw 25 pitches on Tuesday, a mix of fastballs, sliders, and changeups — the dynamic of his recovery has changed.

It had been a long wait for the lefthander to reach that point. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020. But 14 months into his recovery, the 32-year-old said on Tuesday that he finally once again feels like a pitcher rather than someone who is rehabbing and recovering from surgery — a notion reinforced by his presence in Boston.

At 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Chris Sale stepped onto the mound in the home bullpen at Fenway Park for the first time since 2019.

“I feel a sense of urgency when I’m around here,” said Sale. “There’s nothing like stepping out on that field, even at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. You look around and it feels good. Being around the guys, watching games, throwing off the mound I’ll be throwing off of for games and bullpens and stuff like that feels good, too.”

Sale had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow more than a year ago, and tested out the rehabbed arm on Tuesday at Fenway. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Still, Sale’s presence at Fenway does not suggest an imminent return to the big leagues. Far from it.

“I asked [trainer Brad Pearson] and [pitching coach Dave Bush], I’m not a pitching expect or medical expert, what this means in the offseason, this [kind of] bullpen, what the timetable was,” said manager Alex Cora. “They kind of said it’s a bullpen in January, so they basically said don’t get too excited. But it felt good to see him. It feels good to have him around. And now, we get excited, but at the same time, we still have to be disciplined. We have to be patient. Whenever he’s ready, we know he’s going to contribute.”

For his part, Sale didn’t have any insight into when he might be ready. He joked that he’d like to pitch next week in Atlanta in order to hit, and later said that he felt like he could pitch in games tomorrow. But obviously, the Red Sox have a more deliberate progression in mind for a pitcher who has started throwing with hitters standing in the batter’s box but is still building up his pitch count in bullpen sessions, without the added intensity of batters taking swings against him.

Even so, Sale made clear that he expects to pitch again this season.

“One hundred percent,” Sale said of whether he expected to return to the team in 2021. “I mean, unless something crazy happens, yeah, I’ll be there soon enough.”

Chris Sale was reunited with pitching coach Dave Bush (right) in his return to Boston from the Red Sox' extended spring training complex in Fort Myers. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Asked if he thought the team might ask him to return in the bullpen, Sale was intrigued.

“I haven’t really thought about that, honestly. If they told me, ‘Hey, we need a guy in the bullpen and we’ll build you up there instead of doing like a rehab assignment,’ hell, I would be game for that. The quicker I can get on this team, I would like that,” said Sale. “But that is way above my pay grade and where I’m at right now. I’m focused on my next day and getting off the mound and whatever the next step is, take that, but I haven’t really talked about that a whole lot.”

It seems unlikely that the Sox would want Sale to move off his career-long starter’s routine while rehabbing from a major surgery. But whatever his role when he does return, and whenever that return might be, Sale said his expectations for how he will perform once he does come back remain high.

“I expect to be myself, be the guy that I’ve always been,” said Sale. “I just started throwing breaking balls. The first couple weren’t pretty. My expectation level is still as high if not higher than it’s ever been. I was down in Florida, I was with [rehabbing Red Sox reliever Ryan] Brasier, and I threw my first breaking ball. He goes, ‘You look like you’re confused or something. What did you expect that to look like?’ I was like, ‘I expected that to be nasty. I didn’t expect for the catcher to have to jump to catch it.’ I fully expect to be who I am and do what I do at the highest level.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.