‘I want to believe’: Disappointment abounds as New York Times publishes, then deletes article about watermelons on Mars

UFO sightings. SpaceX missions. It’s hard not to find fascination in today’s extraterrestrial happenings. That’s why on Tuesday, when the New York Times published an article with the headline “Fields of Watermelons Found on Mars,” readers were all in.
Lo and behold, the report was published in error, and fields of watermelons have not in fact been found on Mars. Maybe it was author “Joe Schmoe,” or the line “This story is terribly boring,” that gave it away. But within an hour or so of publication, the Times took down the report and clarified that it was a mock article “intended for a testing system” and “inadvertently published.”
Still — the space melons had already made their lasting impression on the Internet, and social media hilarity ensued.
“Tell us the truth about Martian watermelons, NYT! We deserve to know,” one Twitter user said.
“Put it back up, cowards,” another agreed.
The people need to know. #watermelons https://t.co/4znqMPoNJk— ElleCue (@ElleCue) June 8, 2021
Tell us the truth about Martian watermelons, NYT! We deserve to know. https://t.co/0MkOPIozCV— Jeremy C. Shipp (they/them) (@JeremyCShipp) June 8, 2021
The hashtag #watermelons quickly began trending on Twitter, as more readers unpacked the fictional, rather random claim about exobiology.
I want to believe #spacewatermelon 🚀🍉 https://t.co/ssF71aXlRj— Scott Kominers (@skominers) June 8, 2021
Me, a space reporter, on the phone to my sources: "So have you.. heard about the, um.. watermelons on Mars?" https://t.co/BWnj911j1r— Marina Koren (@marinakoren) June 8, 2021
i'm being silenced https://t.co/338ii496Uv— cara giaimo (@cjgiaimo) June 8, 2021
Adding fuel to the Internet fodder, the fictional scoop attributed the discovery to police, continuing that “the FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down,” and “watermelon taste good, police say,” according to the archived version of the article.
“I keep telling you that you can’t just quote the police without verifying their claims,” one user said.
I KEEP TELLING YOU that you can’t just quote the police without verifying their claims.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) June 8, 2021
They’re an interest group like any other, and apparently one in the pocket of … the Mars Watermelon Association.
Which is… a bit unexpected. https://t.co/rDDy8Squrv
It appears that the article was created to test a content management system and was accidentally made public. Mixed-media documentarian Jamal Jordan, who has previously worked for the Times, offered a glimpse into what may have happened:
“When I worked at NYT, part of my job was to show people how to use our CMS, and my worst fear was that my fake article, ‘Psychologists See Rise of Alarming New Trend: Procrastination Baking,’ would get published by mistake. My thoughts are with whomever did this.”
When I worked at NYT, part of my job was to show people how to use our CMS, and my worst fear was that my fake article, “Psychologists See Rise of Alarming New Trend: Procrastination Baking,” would get published by mistake.— Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) June 8, 2021
My thoughts are with whomever did this. https://t.co/TJ9io2w3Oz
everybody knows, right, that test articles (& test customer names & etc) are supposed to be nonsense? right?— Cyd Harrell (@cydharrell) June 8, 2021
thing is, then if you accidentally post, it's easy to recognize & merely embarrassing & funny haha.
watermelons on Mars is kinda perfect
The article has since been removed, and the page now clarifies the article was published in error.
Check out more of the Twitter chatter below:
Honestly a bit disappointed it's not a 10k word feature complete with interactive visuals. https://t.co/YL6yQGZSUw— Tony Ho Tran (@TonyHoWasHere) June 8, 2021
I feel that the correction that needs to be made here is that this story is not even a little bit boring. https://t.co/dYCUqkDtl8— Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) June 9, 2021
Listen, everyone knows the best watermelons come from Hermiston, not Mars.https://t.co/KzUCmx7OD6— Jonathan Bach (@jonathanmbach) June 8, 2021
Can I please have some watermelons on Mars memes? (w/ kiwi's flying past)— Anna Ferri (@ferrilibrarian) June 9, 2021
All the people poking fun at the NYT are just jealous they didn't think of a story about watermelons on Mars. I know I am.— Berthold Gambrel (@BertholdGambrel) June 8, 2021
Watermelons on Mars *would* explain why all the billionaire bros want to drop everything and go there. 🍉☄️ https://t.co/YHvut4CYQp— Toppy-san Stacks (@toppysan_stacks) June 9, 2021
And that’s why you don’t play around in the CMS, kids— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 8, 2021
