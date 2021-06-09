Boston councilors pass rule change that would allow them to remove a council president, including Acting Mayor Janey

The proposal passed at Wednesday’s council meeting by a measure of 10-1-1. Among the 10 “yes” votes were three of Janey’s opponents in the crowded and increasing pitched mayoral race: Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu. Councilor Ricardo Arroyo was the lone “no” vote, while Councilor Julia Mejia voted “present.”

The measure means that the council could hypothetically remove Acting Mayor Kim Janey from her role as council president, which she technically still holds. Such a move would remove her from her post as acting mayor, since that title is directly tied to her post as council president.

The Boston City Council on Wednesday passed a rule change that would allow the body to remove its council president with a two-thirds majority vote.

Advertisement

Councilor Lydia Edwards introduced the proposal toward the end of the meeting, saying the initiative was about transparency, accountability, and consistency. She said that as the power of the council president grows, so too should accountability for that position.

“We are the body that made the city council president, and make the city council president. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow,” she said. “We therefore are the only body that can hold the city council president accountable.”

Arroyo pointed out that the rule change did not include any reason or cause to remove the council president.

“It just says that at anytime, for any reason, on a whim, the council can try move to remove a president, who they already elected,” said Arroyo. “I actually disagree with that.”

In a statement, a Janey spokeswoman on Wednesday said, “Mayor Janey respects the work and dedication of the Boston City Council and supports the right of the City’s legislative body to determine its own leadership. She is proud to set a new standard for executive leadership as Mayor of Boston and just this week signed a proposed ordinance that clears the way for greater participation by council members in Boston’s budgeting process.”

Advertisement

This developing story will be updated.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.