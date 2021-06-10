Moderna files for clearance of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna filed for US emergency-use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents, a move that would further expand access to the pandemic preventive.

Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration would make it the second vaccine approved for this age group. Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE received authorization for use of their shot in teens in May. Both vaccines are now being studied in younger children.

Moderna has already filed for authorization in Canada and Europe and will file with regulators around the world for clearance in the adolescent age group, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in a statement.