Duxbury High football team used antisemitic audibles since 2010 in practice, investigator reports

Antonucci said the inclusion of Christian prayer, holding a team Mass at the Holy Family Church, and having a team meal at the church violated school rules.

Schools Superintendent John Antonucci released a summary of a 56-page investigative report composed by attorney Edward R. Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC in the wake of a scandal involving the team’s use of antisemitic play calls that led to the dimissal of longtime Duxbury football coach Dave Maimaron.

Student athletes on the Duxbury High School football team used antisemitic audibles on the practice field as far back as 2010, routinely said a Christian prayer before games for years, and attended a Catholic Mass before the annual Thanksgiving game, an independent investigator has found.

“Both the condoning of a religious prayer by a team prior to a football game and the holding of a ‘Team Mass’ at a Catholic Church are blatant violations of School District Policy,” Antonucci wrote. “The prohibition of school prayer in the classroom is no less prohibited in a school related sports activity such as a public high school football game.”

He added, “the prohibition of these religious activities in association with a public school activity is clear. Such sectarian events can be seen as intimidating or coercive to students not of the Catholic faith.”

Attention focused on the high school’s successful football when an offensive lineman shouted “Auschwitz” as an blocking audible during the March 12, 2021 game with Plymouth North High School. Auschwitz complex was the largest Nazi death camp where some 1.1 million Jews, Roma, and Soviet prisoners of war were murdered, according to the US Holocaust Museum.

“By all accounts, at that time [2010-2012] the varsity team started to use the word ‘Rabbi’ to call a play that had originally been called ‘Rabbit.’ ‘Rabbi’ then evolved into other Jewish terms such as ‘dreidel,’ ‘yarmulke’ and ‘Hanukkah’ being used for the ‘Rabbit’ play’’ Antonucci wrote. “The actions of the coaching staff in condoning the use of the above offensive terms for the ‘Rabbit’ play is clearly inconsistent with the District’s policies.”

The audibles, however, were not regularly used during the games, the investigation found. “Sufficient credible evidence was found to support the conclusion that coaching staff were aware of the use of such terms during practices,” Antonucci wrote. “There were was not sufficient credible evidence suggesting that these terms were used during games in prior seasons.”

The investigation also found that coaching staff failed to model appropriate behavior for the student-athletes over the past several seasons.

“The investigation found use of profanity on the sidelines, as well as insensitive and homophobic slurs. Profane language was used as slogans by coaches and players. Sexually offensive jokes and innuendo were used by coaching staff in front of players,” Antonucci wrote. “Coaching staff engaged in profane and vulgar language and condoned the use of profane and vulgar language by students.”

According to Antonucci, the district has, or will soon, respond to the report’s findings in multiple ways, including:

- A “full external review” of the system’s athletic program including the handbook, how coaches are evaluated, and the role of booster organizations. The goal is is to install best practices.

- Finalize the role that the “Athletic Advisory Committee” will play in the future operation of the program.

- Coaches for spring sports in 2021 attended “extensive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training.”

- Football players participated in a “mandatory Holocaust Presentation by a third generation Holocaust Survivor. After the program, many players stood in line to shake the presenter’s hand and thank her for her time and for sharing her family’s incredible story.” Players also participated in training on “Becoming an Ally and an Upstander.”

- The district partnered with Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society and “will be training a core group of coaches and student athletes this fall ... to ensure that our coaches and student athletes understand how to confront biases, use respectful and sensitive language, and address racism and discrimination on our Duxbury sports teams.”

- “Appropriate personnel action will be taken based upon the findings in the Investigation Report” but what actions are taken and against whom won’t be made public due to union contracts and state privacy laws.

Separately, former Duxbury Middle School gym teacher John Blake has filed a counterclaim against the parents of Parker Foley, saying in court papers that Foley’s parents have destroyed his reputation by claiming he sexually assaulted their son.

Blake’s repudiation of the allegations against him and the counterclaim that he has been slandered and libeled by Foley’s parents is in documents filed in US District Court where the lawsuit by Foley’s parents against him and the Duxbury Public Schools is now pending.

Blake asserted that Joseph Foley and Melissa Foley “maliciously cause[d] written correspondence accusing the defendant, Blake, of despicable acts” as part of a campaign of “character assassination” that cost him both his reputation and career in the town school system.

“Said written statements were malicious and accused the defendant of crimes and constitute libel,” Blake’s attorney, Kevin J. Reddington of Brockton, wrote in court papers. “Said oral statements were malicious and accused the defendant of crimes and constitute slander.”

The Foleys have not yet responded to the counterclaim filed by Blake last month.

Separately, the Duxbury Public Schools has said in court filings it should not be held legally responsible for the emotional trauma suffered by former student Parker Foley when he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Blake in the mid-2000s.

Foley’s parents have sued Blake and the school system alleging administrators failed to protect their son from Blake, whom they allege raped their son. Foley died of a drug overdose last fall at the age of 27.

The suit names both Blake and the schools as defendants and alleges that inappropriate touching of Foley by Blake escalated to rape and forced oral sex in the gym and empty classrooms at the middle school. According to the Foleys’ lawsuit, the alleged assaults only stopped when Parker Foley brought a knife to school and threatened his tormentor.

Blake has adamantly denied harming Foley and has not been charged criminally.





