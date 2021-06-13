Woburn man arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting friend

The victim, who was not identified, was taken by friends to a local hospital at about 3:15 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Alec Augustino Braz was allegedly showing his friends his new gun inside a Mount Pleasant Street home after receiving his firearm license when he accidentally discharged the gun, striking his friend in the neck, Woburn police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man from Woburn was arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting his friend Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police seized a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol as a result of the investigation, and Braz’s license to carry was immediately suspended, the statement said.

Advertisement

Braz is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, improper storage of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the statement said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.